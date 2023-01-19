IND vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 19th, 2023

India will lock horns with Wales in the 20th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 19.

After starting the tournament on a high, the Indian team failed to get their name on the score sheet as they played a 0-0 draw against the English in their previous fixture. The hosts are currently placed second in the Pool D points table with four points and a goal difference of +2.

Meanwhile, the Wales team are yet to open their account at the Hockey World Cup as they are coming off a humiliating 5-1 loss against the Spanish team in their previous outing. They are currently at the bottom of the Pool D points table, with a goal difference of -9.

Team India have already made it to the cross-over round of the tournament and will now be eyeing a quarter-finals spot through their upcoming game. On the other side, the Wales team are playing to gain some valuable exposure.

Match Details

Match: India vs Wales

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

India

Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Probable Playing XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rupert Shipperley, Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, James Carson, Lewis Prosser, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, Gareth Furlong

IND vs WAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Ioan Wall, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lewis Prosser, Mandeep Singh, Jacob Draper

Captain: Amit Rohidas, Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Ioan Wall, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lewis Prosser, Mandeep Singh, James Carson

Captain: Hardik Singh, Vice-Captain: Gareth Furlong

Poll : 0 votes