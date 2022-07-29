IND-W vs GHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – July 29th, 2022

India Women will take on Ghana Women in their opening match of the women's hockey event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday. The Indian side are ninth in the FIH women’s world rankings, while Ghana Women find themselves in 36th place in the world rankings.

The two teams are placed in Group A of the competition alongside England Women, Canada Women and Wales Women.

India Women finished third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League and are a stronger team on paper when compared to Ghana Women. The former side will start this fixture as clear favorites and are likely to get past the African side with ease.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs Ghana Women, Match 1

Date & Time: July 29, 2022 at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

Ghana Women

Bridget Azumah, Abigail Boye, Mavis Berko, Rachael Bamfo, Cecilia Amoako, Martha Sarfoa, Eleanor Otoo, Coffie Ernestina, Dede Okine, Vivian Narkuor, Nafisatu Umaru, Serwaa Boakye, Doris Antwi, Lydia Afriyie, Hagiet Copson, Elizabeth Opoku, Roberta Sarfo, Adizatu Sulemana.

Predicted Playing XI

India Women

Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

Ghana Women

Bridget Azumah, Mavis Berko, Cecilia Amoako, Rachael Bamfo, Eleanor Otoo, Vivian Narkuor, Dede Okine, Doris Antwi, Elizabeth Opoku, Roberta Sarfo, Adizatu Sulemana

IND-W vs GHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Mavis Berko, Rachael Bamfo, Vivian Narkuor, Dede Okine, Neha Goyal, Elizabeth Opoku, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur.

Captain: Neha Goyal, Vice-Captain: Vandana Katariya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bridget Azumah, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Eleanor Otoo, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete, Sushila Pukhrambam, Doris Antwi, Roberta Sarfo, Adizatu Sulemana, Sharmila Devi.

Captain: Deep Grace Ekka, Vice-Captain: Gurjit Kaur

