IND-W vs ITA-W prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match – January 16, 2024

India Women and Italy Women will take on each other in the last pool game of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

After a worrying defeat over USA women, the Savita Punia-led Team India women made a strong comeback against the New Zealand women, winning by 3-1 to keep their hopes alive. Sangita Kumari, Udita, and Beauty Dung Dung were the goal scorers for Women in Blue. They would be hoping to continue their winning momentum over lower-ranked Italy women.

On the other hand, Italy Women started their campaign with a loss over New Zealand Women by 0-3. They continued their poor gameplay over USA women and suffered a defeat by 0-2. The 19th-ranked side would be aiming to spoil Team India’s party before bowing out of the campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice captain for the IND-W vs ITA-W FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match.

#3 Salima Tete (IND-W) - 9 Credits

Known for her fierce defending skills, Jharkhand-born Salima Tete is a key player in the current IND-W outfit. She would be hoping to put in another strong performance and keep India’s hopes of Paris Olympics qualification alive.

In the most recent encounter, Salima put New Zealand on the backfoot with her trademark speed and precision to assist the right pass to Sangita Kumari, who flicked it to give India the first goal at the starting moments of the game.

Furthermore, she was involved in India's third goal, passing the ball to Beauty, who eventually turned it into a goal. Additionally, she prevented a lot of drag flick chances to constantly put Black Sticks under pressure. In Rani Rampaul and Gurjit Kaur's absence, Salima is one of the most important players Team India has in their squad.

#2 Udita (IND-W) - 8.5 Credits

India's fast-emerging striker Udita is having an impressive season to help India stay alive in the Qualifiers. The attacking defender and striker hailing from Haryana has scored eight goals in her 97 national appearances.

Just a few minutes after Black Sticks equaled the goal-scoring, Team India struck right back with a penalty corner, thanks to Udita, who converted it into a goal with a powerful slap shot in the 12th minute of the game. Without a doubt, Udita plays a crucial role in this big game against lower-ranked Italy Women.

#1 Navneet Kaur (IND-W) - 9.5 Credits

One of the most consistent midfielders in the current India team, Navneet Kaur, has played a significant role in helping India achieve a lot of laurels. She has five shots on target in two games in the ongoing qualifiers.

Furthermore, she has earned one penalty corner. With 46 goals in 150 national appearances, the veteran attacker, Kaur, would be aiming to turn the chances into goals and improve her numbers in this must-win encounter.