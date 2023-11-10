Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan and Sangita Kumari were delighted with the support the Indian team got at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy that took place in Jharkhand, Ranchi.

India recently won the tournament after beating Japan 4-0 in the final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. Sangita, Neha, Lalremsiami and Vandana Katariya, who recently played her 300th match, scored as India clinched the gold medal and won the championship for the first time since 2016.

Sangita Kumari, who scored India’s first goal in the 17th minute of the final, thanked her teammates and coaching staff for supporting her throughout the event.

"I am grateful for the support staff, my teammates and coaches for trusting me and I am proud I was able to repay their faith. In a Final, it is always important to get an early goal and I am glad I was able to deliver for the team," Sangita was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

Salima Tete, who managed to score five goals for India in the tournament, said that loud cheers from the crowd did a world of good for her confidence.

"It was an honour to perform in front of the home fans in an international tournament for the first time. A lot of friends and family were able to see me compete at the stadium, which really boosted my confidence and gave me strength to perform to the best of my abilities," Salima said.

Great to see Ranchi fans being so loud: Nikki Pradhan

Nikki Pradhan, one of India’s veteran defenders, was in awe of the terrific crowd support at the venue in Ranchi. She thanked the crowd for their cheers and backing.

"It was great to see Ranchi fans being so loud and packing the stadium in numbers to cheer for us and we are thankful for their support,” Pradhan said.

After doing well in the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian women’s team will be looking to put their best foot forward in the Olympic Qualifiers to be held from January 13 to January 21, 2024.