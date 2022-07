IND-W vs WAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – July 30th, 2022

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Wales Women in their second group stage encounter of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, July 30.

India Women defeated Ghana Women 5-0 in their opening encounter on Friday. Gurjit Kaur scored a brace, while Neha Goyal, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete scored a goal each.

Meanwhile, Wales Women lost 0-4 against Canada Women in their opener. They will look to register their first victory of the tournament when they take on India, while the Indian side will aim to extend their winning run.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs Wales Women

Date & Time: July 30, 2022, at 11:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

Wales Women

Rose Thomas, Elia Jackson, Leah Wilkinson, Joanne Westwood, Elizabeth Bingham, Holly Munro, Rebecca Daniel, Olivia Hoskins, Sian French, Sarah Jones, Eloise Laity, Hannah Cozens, Millie Holme, Amy Burton, Xenna Hughes, Phoebe Richards, Sophie Robinson, Izzy Webb.

Predicted Playing XI

India Women

Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

Wales Women

Rose Thomas, Leah Wilkinson, Joanne Westwood, Holly Munro, Sian French, Sarah Jones, Eloise Laity, Hannah Cozens, Xenna Hughes, Phoebe Richards, Sophie Robinson.

IND-W vs WAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Leah Wilkinson, Joanne Westwood, Sian French, Sarah Jones, Neha Goyal, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur.

Captain: Gurjit Kaur, Vice-Captain: Navneet Kaur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Leah Wilkinson, Holly Munro, Sian French, Sushila Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Sangita Kumari, Xenna Hughes, Vandana Katariya.

Captain: Holly Munro, Vice-Captain: Deep Grace Ekka

ALSO READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey schedule, squads & live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far