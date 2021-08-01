India vs Belgium men's hockey semifinal match schedule and details (date): When and where to watch, timings (IST)

The Indian men's hockey team continued its impressive showing at the 2021 Olympics after qualifying for the semifinals. India thrashed Great Britain 3-1 to book its place in the last four for the first time at the Olympics since 197. They have now set up a clash against Belgium.

Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Hardik Singh scored goals for India in the 7th, 16th, and 57th minute respectively. Great Britain's only goal came when their dragflicker Samuel Ward was able to score from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

Since the introduction of the astroturf in the sport, India has never been able to defeat Great Britain at the Olympics.

The star of the show for the men-in-blue was goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. He along with the support of his teammates prevented the opponents from converting seven of the eight penalty corners. Interestingly, all of India's goals came from open play as the team failed to earn a single penalty corner.

The match will also be remembered for Hardik Singh's goal. With the match poised at 2-1, India stole possession from Great Britain and counter-attacked to catch their opponents by surprise.

Hardik Singh carried the ball almost from midfield into the opposition circle and aimed at the goal. Britain's goalkeeper Oliver Payne stopped the ball after Hardik Singh's first shot on the goal. The ball relapsed on Hardik Singh again, who kept his calm, collected the rebound and netted the winner from a long range. It was a stunning finish.

Here is everything you need to know about Team India's semi-final match against Belgium.

Who is India's opponent in the semifinal?

India will face Belgium in their semifinal match. Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 to book their spot in the last-four of the men's hockey tournament. Belgium are World No.2 and the current world champions. They won the 2018 men's hockey World Cup which was held in India.

When is India's semifinal match against Belgium?

India's semifinal match against Belgium is scheduled for August 3. According to the official Olympics website, the match will begin at 10.30 AM Japan Time of 7.00 AM IST.

Where to watch India's semifinal match against Belgium ?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. India's semifinal match against Belgium could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Also read: Revisiting the Indian hockey team's eight gold medals at Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy