India men’s & women’s hockey at Olympics 2021 today (24 July): When and where to watch (IST), Squads, Live Streaming

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to begin their Olympic journey on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The men’s team will face New Zealand while the women’s will play against the Netherlands. In this article, we cover all the necessary information starting from the squads to the match timings and venues.

Indian men’s hockey team

The Indian men’s hockey team has the distinction of winning maximum gold medals at the Olympics. With eight gold medals to their name, they will be looking to regain their Olympic glory. Winning the first match would be a great stepping stone for the men's hockey team in their journey to the podium.

Indian Men’s Hockey Squad

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar (Ap Athlete)

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh (Ap Athlete)

Time: 06:30 AM IST

Date: 24-07-2021

Where the match will be played: Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch

Indian women’s hockey team

The Indian eves will enter the tournament as the underdogs. They will face a stiff challenge from the Dutch women in their first outing itself. The Indian women's hockey team will be playing in their third Olympics. Ranked ninth in the world, Rani’s girls will have to give it their everything to put up a good show against the world champions.

India women’s hockey squad

Goalkeeper: Savita Punia

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan, Reena Khokhar (Ap Athlete)

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Namita Toppo (Ap Athlete)

Forwards: Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Time: 05:15 PM IST

Date: 24-07-2021

Where the match will be played: Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch

Where to Watch: Both matches will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony LIV. Apart from that, DD Sports will broadcast the games live while other DD channels, & AIR will run special programs for the Olympics.

