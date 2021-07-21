Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team's projected path to final

The Indian Women’s hockey team has been placed in Group A along with eight-time world champions and current world No.1, the Netherlands. Group A also consists of strong teams like Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, and South Africa.

Sjoerd Marijne’s Indian eves qualified for Rio 2016 after a gap of 36 years. After a disappointing performance in Rio, the Indian women's team is all set to travel to Tokyo carrying the hopes of millions on their shoulders.

The 16-member team led by Rani Rampal has eight Olympic debutantes. Unlike the Indian Men’s team, there aren’t many expectations of a medal from the Indian eves. So, clearly, they would be playing without any pressure.

We analyze the team’s projected pathway to the final, which seems unlikely unless they cause some serious upsets in Tokyo.

Game 1 – vs Netherlands (24th July)

In their opening match, India will lock horns with three-time Olympic champions Netherlands. The women in orange have been an indomitable force in world hockey.

With India currently ranked ninth in the world, we don’t see an upset happening. We predict a loss for the Indian eves.

Netherlands at Women's Euro Hockey Championships 2021

Game 2 – vs Germany (26th July)

After a day's break, the Indian women’s hockey team will play World No.4 Germany. The Indians last toured Germany to play a four-match series in February 2020 and came back winless. The Germans will be high on confidence after beating India 4-0 just a few months ago. Here too, an upset seems unlikely.

Game 3 – vs Great Britain (28th July)

After two losses, this would be a do-or-die match for the Indian eves. Great Britain is the defending Olympic champion, but they haven’t been in the best form of late. However, the Indians will need an inspired performance to beat the girls from England.

England recently finished fifth in Women’s Euros, and India will have nothing to lose. The team's forwards will have to step up to beat one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Maddie Hinch.

Game 4 – vs Ireland (30th July)

Ireland stunned everyone at the 2018 Women’s Hockey world cup with an inspiring final run. Ranked one place above the Indians, Ireland’s performance in the Euros wasn’t particularly inspiring. This should be the best chance for Marijne’s wards to break into the quarters.

Game 5 – vs South Africa (31st July)

If they beat England and Ireland, it won’t be difficult for the Indian women’s hockey team to thrash the much lower-ranked South Africa. India should look to score as many goals as possible in this match to take advantage of the goal difference going into the quarters.

As this would be India’s last group match, they would know how many goals they have to score to get the ranking they want in the quarters.

If things go as planned, India should finish fourth in Group A, after Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain.

Potential quarterfinalists – Australia

If placed fourth in Group A, India will play the Group B toppers in the quarterfinals. Considering the stats and records, we expect the Hockeyroos (the term for Australia women’s hockey team) to top Group B.

The Indians come nowhere near the Aussies in speed, skills or technique. They will need a miracle to come out alive from this contest. Savita Punia, the team's goalkeeper, needs to stand like a wall, while something magical needs to come out of Rani’s stick for the Indian girls to script history.

Hydrate in style!



𝐷𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑟: 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑡𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑛 𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑟 𝑡𝑜 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑐ℎ 2020.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/DKO8MfWrmA — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 12, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Olympian Devindar Walmiki mentioned that it’s all about the process, and we can only hope for miracles.

"It would be the biggest upset of the tournament if India defeats Australia and progresses to the semis. Their willpower and strong mindset might see them through."

Potential Semifinalists – Spain/Germany

If India wins the quarters with a major upset, they will probably play the winners of Spain vs Germany next. In our predictions, Germany will be No.2 in Group A and Spain will be No.3 in Group B.

Do we see India making another upset? It is hard to say. But if they can defeat Australia, they should be able to beat any other team in the world.

Potential finalists – vs the Netherlands

If they reach the finals, they will probably come face-to-face with the Netherlands again. We expect the women in orange to progress to the finals undefeated. It is highly unlikely that India will cause another upset.

Predictions for the Indian women's hockey team at the Olympics:

Sportskeeda sees the Indian women's hockey team progressing to the quarterfinals, potentially pulling off an upset over Ireland. However, it is highly unlikely that they will progress to the semis, unless miracles happen.

