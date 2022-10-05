India’s dependable keepers PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia win FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award

India’s dependable keepers under the bar, PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia were voted Goalkeeper of the Year 2021-2022 at the FIH Star Awards, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced Wednesday (October 5).

Of the five goalkeepers in the race in the men's category, India’s PR Sreejesh had 39.9 points in his kitty to win the coveted title. Belgium’s Loic Van Doren took the second spot with 26.3 points.

India’s Savita secured 37.6 points while Argentina's Belen Succi came in second place with 26.4 points for the Goalkeeper of the Year award in the women's category.

“Winning awards, no matter at what stage in your career you are at, is always a motivating factor. This award surely motivates me to further improve,” Sreejesh said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This surely is a big surprise and a very pleasant one. I am sure many Indian hockey fans voted for us and I thank each one of them,” Savita said on being voted the best FIH goalkeeper.

Savita is only the third athlete to win the Goalkeeper of the Year award in the women's category in consecutive years since the inception of the award in 2014.

Sreejesh is the third goalkeeper to win back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards. Ireland’s David Harte won the award in 2015 and 2016, while Vincent Vanasch of Belgium won it three consecutive times from 2017 to 2019.

The seasoned 34-year-old Indian keeper continues to raise the bar and has won many key matches for the national team. In his 16th year, Sreejesh hasn’t slowed down. Played in all 16 games in the FIH Hockey Pro League as India finished in third position.

He also played all six matches during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where India won the silver medal, while Australia won the gold.

Savita did a commendable job under the bar during the whole course of the year. She often pulls off saves from impossible situations during matches. The 32-year-old was instrumental in leading India to a podium finish in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season.

