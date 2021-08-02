India vs Argentina Olympics women's hockey match semifinals: Head to head record, rankings, and more

The two teams for the first semifinal match of the women's hockey tournament of Olympics 2021 have been decided.

Argentina defeated Rio Olympic bronze medalist Germany 3-0 to become the first of the four teams to qualify for the semifinals. After Argentina, it was India's turn to pull off a surprise. India defeated three-time Olympic champions Australia 1-0, to become the second team to book their place in the semifinals.

Argentina and India's wins have ensured that the two teams will go head to head for a place in the gold medal match.

Before skippers Rani Rampal and Noel Barrionuevo lead their respective teams at Tokyo's Oi Hockey stadium for the all-important semifinal match, here is all you need to know about the two teams.

India vs Argentina recent head-to-head records

Before the Olympics, India's women's hockey team was on a tour of Argentina. India played seven matches on the tour. The Indian women's team's first two matches were against Argentina's junior women's team. Both of these matches were draws. The Indian eves then played two matches against Argentina's B team and lost both. Then India face Argentina's senior team in three matches. Against the senior team, India managed one draw and lost the other two matches.

India vs Argentina World Rankings

India World Rank: 9

Argentina World Rank: 5

India vs Argentina Road to Semifinal

India's road to the semifinals:

Pool stages:

Netherlands vs India (Netherlands: 5 India: 1)

Germany vs India (Germany: 2 India: 0)

Great Britain vs India (Great Britain: 4 India:1)

Ireland vs India (Ireland: 0 India: 1)

India vs South Africa (India: 4 South Africa: 3)

Quarterfinals:

India vs Australia (India: 1 Australia: 0)

Argentina's road to the semifinals:

Pool stages:

New Zealand vs Argentina (New Zealand: 3 Argentina: 0)

Argentina vs China (Argentina: 3 China: 2)

Argentina vs Spain (Argentina: 3 Spain: 0)

Japan vs Argentina (Japan: 1 Argentina: 2)

Argentina vs Australia (Argentina: 0 Australia: 2)

Quarterfinals:

Argentina vs Germany (Argentina: 3 Germany: 0)

Before their semi-final clash, both teams have played six matches each. India have won three matches and lost the other three matches. India have netted 8 goals and conceded 14.

Argentina have won four and lost two of the six matches they have played at the Tokyo Olympics. The team has scored 11 goals and conceded seven goals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy