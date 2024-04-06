India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Hockey Australia is all set to host the Indian hockey team for a five-match Test series, starting on April 6, Saturday. All five games will take place at Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth, Australia.

This series will act as an ideal platform for Men in Blue to prepare for the Paris Olympics 2024. Interestingly, both India and Australia are placed in Group B in the quadrennial event in Paris.

Moreover, Team India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, would be aiming to put a full stop to their decade-long drought with a Test series win against Australia. Statistically speaking, India won the last Test series against Australia in Australia back in 2014.

Speaking about the head-to-head of both these sides, on 43 instances since 2013, Team India secured only eight wins while Australia bagged a whopping 28 wins and seven encounters ended in a draw.

In the first leg of the FIH Pro League, both India and Australia had decent outings. Australia is settled at the second rank with six wins, one loss, and a draw, picking up 20 points while India is at the third rank with three wins, one loss, and four draws, claiming 15 points.

Australia stunned India twice in the Pro League, winning the first game by 6-4 and the second encounter was moved to penalties with Australia winning by 3-0 after the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

April 6, Saturday

Match 1: Australia vs India, 2:00 PM

April 7, Sunday

Match 2: Australia vs India, 2:00 PM

April 10, Wednesday

Match 3: Australia vs India, 2:00 PM

April 12, Friday

Match 4: Australia vs India, 2:00 PM

April 13, Saturday

Match 5: Australia vs India, 2:00 PM

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3 will telecast the five-match Test series between Australia and India. On the other hand, the Jio Cinema app and website will livestream the series.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Full Squads

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera. Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott, and Aran Zalewski (c).