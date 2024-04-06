India vs Australia, Match 1: Preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

Beating the Australians at home is no easy assignment, but India's head coach, Craig Fulton, is unwavering in his commitment to leading his team to victory. With an intense focus on strategy and talent development, Fulton intends to make it difficult for the host country by capitalising on India's strengths and tackling areas that need improvement.

The Indian men's hockey team is preparing to meet their Australian counterparts in a potentially compelling five-match Test series, setting the stage for what promises tobe a stunning show of athleticism, strategy, and tenacity.

India, led by seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Singh, is ready to demonstrate its power on the international arena and lay the groundwork for their hopes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match details: India vs Australia, Match 1, Test Series

Date and time: April 6, 2024, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

In their 135 previous meetings, India has faced an uphill task against the powerful Australian team. The head-to-head record shows the hosts' dominance, with Australia winning 91 matches and India winning 24. 21 matches have ended in draws.

Recent matches between India and Australia have been nothing short of thrilling, with numerous goals and dramatic situations. In their earlier Pro League meetings in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, both teams demonstrated outstanding skill and determination.

The first match saw Australia stage an incredible comeback to win 6-4 after trailing 2-4, while the second match finished in a hard-fought 2-2 draw, with Australia winning the penalty shootout.

Total Matches: 135

India Wins: 24

Australia Wins: 91

Draws: 21

India vs Australia Squads

India

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Aran Zalewski (c), Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott.

India vs Australia Probable Starting XIs

India:

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh

Australia

Andrew Charter (GK), Tim Howard, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Harvie, Matthew Dawson, Aran Zalewski (C), Daniel Beale, Blake Govers, Lachlan Sharp, Jake Whetton, Eddie Ockenden

India vs Australia Prediction

Australia may edge out India due to the substantial advantage of playing at home. The Australian team's familiarity with the conditions, as well as the support of the local crowd, could give them an advantage. Regardless, India's resilience and skill might make it a closely contested match. Ultimately, the match promises to be an exciting spectacle.

Prediction: Australia is expected to win.

India vs Australia Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema