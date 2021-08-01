India vs Australia women's hockey quarter-final at Olympics 2021: Preview, prediction, when and where to watch 

The Indian women's hockey team takes on three-time gold medalists Australia in the second of the quarterfinal matches of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Rani Rampal and co. managed to claw their way back into the race for the knockouts after having suffered three successive defeats against the Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain.

Sjoerd Marijne's team displayed their resilience under pressure by getting the better of World Cup silver medalists Ireland before winning their last pool game against South Africa, which put them within striking distance of a place in the quarterfinals.

Great Britain's win over Ireland got the Indians past the group stages, and they now take on the Hockeyroos, who are coached by former Aussie international Katrina Powell.

Legendary Australian player and coach Ric Charlesworth, who headed the selection panel for the Hockeyroos ahead of the Tokyo Games, has picked a squad brimming with youth, talent and experience all in the right measure.

The Aussies are unbeaten in Tokyo. Image Ctsy: @Hockeyroos

Rachel Lynch, who denied the Indian strikers during the 2018 Commonwealth Games semi-final, will be guarding the goal for the Australians, while India could barely have forgotten Grace Stewart, who scored the winning goal.

Stewart managed to get one into the back of the net in the 37th minute, which proved to be the winner for her side. However, the Indian camp hotly contested the goal claiming it was scored off a dangerous ball that was not called by the umpire.

In Tokyo, the Australians have won all their group matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one, which was against Spain in their opener.

The Hockeyroos are, however, known to be vulnerable under pressure, as was evident from their 2020 Hockey Pro League campaign, where the team could win just three of their eight matches outright.

The Indians will need to do a lot better with their penalty corner conversions, which seemed to be finally working via the variations during the match against South Africa.

Pressure to win would squarely be on Katrina Powell's side, while the Indians will be looking to play as fearlessly as they possibly can on a day that could turn out to be the most historic for Indian women's hockey.

FIH Rankings:

India - 10

Australia - 2

Prediction:

The Indians will be looking to unsettle the Aussies with a spate of early attacks, and a quick goal will be crucial if the Indians are to make a match of it.

In Tokyo, the Hockeyroos have been unable to win any matches by huge margins thus far, and there could be a strong possibility of a shootout coming into play.

Two shootout losses for the Aussies in the 2020 Pro League indicates a semblance of weakness in the tie-breakers. If Savita Punia can rise to the occasion, the Indians will fancy their chances of a shootout win.

Score Prediction:

India 1 - Australia 1 (Regulation Time)

India wins shootout

The match will be streamed live on Sony LIV and across the Sony Sports Network. Doordarshan will also broadcast the match in India on Monday, August 2, at 0830 IST.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar