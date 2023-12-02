India vs Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Junior Hockey World Cup – December 2, 2023

The 17th match of the Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup is all set to be played between the Indian junior women and Belgium junior women. The Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional - Pitch 1 will host the match on Saturday, December 2.

After a strong start to the tournament, the Indian team failed to get going, suffering their first defeat of the tournament against Germany in a nail-biting game. Following a 4-3 loss, they have slipped to second place in the Pool C with three points and a goal difference of +11.

Belgium, on the other hand, are on a roll at the moment, registering back-to-back wins, including a dominating 8-0 victory over Canada in their previous game. They will start the game as firm favorites, as they currently stand atop the Pool C points table with six points and a goal difference of +14.

Match Details

Match: India Junior Women vs Belgium Junior Women, Match 17, Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023

Date & Time: December 2, 2023, at 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional - Pitch 1

India vs Belgium Squads to choose from

India Junior Women

Madhuri Kindo, Khushboo, Neelam, Preeti, Jyoti Singh, Ropni Kumari, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi, Rutuja Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Hina Bano, Jyoti Chhatri, Sujata Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Jyothi Edula, Mahima Tete, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sakshi Rana, and Dipi Monika Toppo.

Belgium Junior Women

Maite Bussels, Marie Royakkers, Lauren Maertens, Emma Plets, Noa de Kerchove, Lisa Moors, France de Mot, Astrid Bonami, Alix Marien, Nael Goeminne, Maura Cornelissens, Loes Palfliet, Perrine de Clerck, Noa Schreurs, Eva Goffinet, Marthe Marie Geerts, Louise Dewaet, and Chloe Delhalle.

India vs Belgium Probable Starting Lineup

India Junior Women

Khushboo, Preeti, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti Singh, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Pisal, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, and Sunelita Toppo.

Belgium Junior Women

Marie Royakkers, France de Mot, Nael Goeminne, Alix Marien, Noa Schreurs, Lauren Maertens, Lisa Moors, Chloe Delhalle, Perrine de Clerck, Loes Palfliet, and Astrid Bonami.

IND-J-W vs BEL-J-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Junior Hockey World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Marie Royakkers, Lauren Maertens, Lisa Moors, Neelam, Preeti, Astrid Bonami, Alix Marien, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Mumtaz Khan, and Annu.

Captain: Neelam | Vice-Captain: Annu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marie Royakkers, Lauren Maertens, Emma Plets, Neelam, Preeti, Astrid Bonami, Jyoti Chhatri, Rutuja Pisal, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, and Noa Schreurs.

Captain: Astrid Bonami | Vice-Captain: Mumtaz Khan