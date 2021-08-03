India vs Belgium men's hockey Olympics 2021 player ratings: Harmanpreet, Mandeep score but fail to secure a spot in the final for India

The Indian men's hockey team's quest for a gold at the 2021 Olympics came to a disappointing end after they lost their semi-final match against World No. 2 Belgium. The match ended with the score at 5-2 in favor of the Belgians.

This means that India will have to fight for a third-place finish in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

The game started off in a frenzy as both sides managed to score in the first quarter. Belgium drew first blood when they scored off a penalty corner in the 2nd minute of the game. India were quick to reply to the Belgian side and scored 2 goals to take the lead at the end of the quarter. Harmanpreet scored from a penalty corner and Mandeep doubled the lead just moments later.

However, Belgium's Alexander Hendrickx had other plans. Just when India were starting to look comfortable with their lead, the Belgian drag-flicker leveled the score with a powerful shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

It was not the end of the day for Hendrickx. After an enthralling 3rd quarter where both teams punched and counter-punched evenly, the scores were level. As the 4th quarter started, India conceded a series of penalty corners. This was all Hendrickx needed.

He converted 1 out of the 5 penalty corners and scored a penalty stroke that allowed Belgium to win in the last 15 minutes. It also allowed Hendrickx to complete his hat-trick and put his team in a comfortable position. Belgium stuck to their defensive routine in the remaining minutes and got the win.

India decided to remove PR Sreejesh for the last 3 minutes of the game to gain a man advantage in the outfield. It didn't help India score but certainly allowed Belgium to add another before the final hooter.

A spirited display by the Indian hockey team in the Olympics semi-final

The Indian players gave their best on the pitch but that was not enough to see them through. They were left on their knees after a disappointing loss. Perhaps the chances they failed to convert are the reason they lost the game. Nonetheless, it was a spirited display. Here are the player ratings from the game.

PR Sreejesh - 6/10

PR Sreejesh tried his best to keep his side in the contest but Belgium's Hendrickx was too good today. He made a couple of vital saves from open play but could only manage to save two shots from the penalty corners.

Rupinder Pal Singh - 6/10

It was a game of two halves for Rupinder. He commanded the defensive line in the first half and had a good start to the game. However, with the Belgians mounting pressure in the last two quarters, errors started creeping in and that did not help India.

Harmanpreet Singh - 7/10

Harman's day was pretty similar to Rupinder Pal's. Harman started off with a flyer and scored in the first quarter of the game. But during the second half, he committed mistakes in defense and could not attack with the same prowess that we're used to seeing.

Amit Rohidas - 8/10

No words will be enough to commend Amit's valiant display today. Belgium won a total of 14 penalty corners today. Amit's charge as the front runner while defending penalty corners was so good that Belgium converted only 3 of those 14 short corners.

Surender Kumar - 7/10

Surender Kumar was good in defense. He intercepted numerous passes inside the circle and his stick tackling was spot on. He stood like a wall in defense and made sure that India did not concede goals from open play.

Manpreet Singh - 6/10

Manpreet Singh's green card will be a topic of discussion until the end of time. Was it the right decision by the ref or too harsh on the Indian captain? His absence led to a third goal for Belgium. Other than that lapse, Manpreet was good in midfield.

Hardik Singh - 7/10

Hardik Singh combined well with the other midfield players to create good, steady attacks for India. He has shown that he is dependable with his stick work and can help out in defense as well.

Nilakanta Sharma - 6/10

Nilakanta was present for India's attacks throughout the match. He worked as an extra man in attack for India with his runs from midfield. He also played a vital part in implementing India's pressing strategy.

Shamsher Singh - 6/10

India usually go for two attackers but Shamsher was chosen as the extra forward today. He stuck to his role of playing alongside Mandeep and Dilpreet and implemented a high press line to halt the Belgian build-up play.

Mandeep Singh - 8/10

There were complaints about the forward's dearth of goals in the tournament. Mandeep silenced his naysayers in the most crucial match for India. He also commanded India's press with brilliance. The press, led by Madeep and Dilpreet, was a major reason why Belgium were unable to build attacks from open play.

Dilpreet Singh - 6/10

He did not score a goal for his team today and he had very little impact on the result of the match. He was fed by Mandeep on a couple of occasions but could not find the back of the net.

Gurjant Singh - 6/10

Gurjant tried his best to make an impact on the game but was halted by the Belgian defense on every occasion. He worked well in the press though and did not allow a moment of ease for the Belgian playmakers.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - 6/10

India's emphasis on the press meant that they needed all their forward options on the pitch during the match. Lalit helped the press and also contributed to a number of attacks. Sadly, India could not take their chances to find a goal.

Sumit - 7/10

Sumit, a regular starter, had to come on from the bench for a change. His impact showed as he won India a penalty corner. He also helped out the backline by fulfilling his defensive duties.

Varun Kumar - 7/10

Varun had a good game for however long he was on the field. He put in stick tackles and prevented Belgium from scoring. He also puled India out of pressure situations with neat stick work despite being surrounded by a score of Belgian forwards.

Vivek Sagar Prasad - 6/10

Another bench player who tried his best to make a contribution in the attack but to no avail. Vivek Sagar Prasad found himself in defensive duties for a long period of time which he more or less executed properly.

India will take positives from this performance. However, they will also take a very important lesson. Even the slightest lapse in concentration can snatch the game away from a team. That is what happened today.

The scoreline doesn't do justice to India. It was a much closer and more intense game than a 5-2 scoreline would represent. India now have to bounce back and set aside today's result. They know they are capable of competing with the top teams and they need to show that on the pitch.

If they indeed do that in the next game, a historic bronze medal awaits them.

Also read: "I'm unsure why I got a green card": India hockey captain Manpreet Singh questions pivotal decision

Edited by Diptanil Roy