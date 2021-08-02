India vs Belgium semi-finals, schedule and match timings (IST)

India will face off against Belgium in the semi-finals of the men's hockey event at the Olympics 2021. The encounter is all set to be a thriller as both teams look in fine form ahead of the game.

India have peaked at the right moment and will be aiming to end their long medal drought in hockey. Meanwhile, Belgium will be looking to go all out for the gold medal they missed out on at the previous Olympics in Rio.

Here are all the details you need to know about the semi-final encounter between the two teams.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on the World Champions in a historic Semi-Final.



Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh will be the key for India in attack

Other than the 7-1 defeat against Australia, India have looked great at the Olympics 2021 so far. They are captained by the sensational Manpreet Singh, who has brilliantly led his troops. The Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been a wall at the back and has pulled off some terrific saves in crucial moments to keep the Indian team in the game.

The match against Belgium is definitely going to be one of the most crucial games for Indian hockey. Players like Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh will all have to be at their attacking best if India want to get the better of the mighty Belgian team.

Belgium finished the group stage ranked number 1 in their pool. They have scored a total of 29 goals in the competition. But the team also needs to focus a bit on their defense as India are not going to be an easy team to play against. Their ability to score in open play can cause some serious problems for Belgium.

Olympics 2021: India vs Belgium semi-finals match timings

India will face off against Belgium in the semi-finals of the Olympics on August 3. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM IST.

Olympics 2021: India vs Belgium semi-finals streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

