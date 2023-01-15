India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: 3 talking points from the 0-0 draw in a gripping game of missed chances

India and England played out an exhilarating goalless draw as part of a group clash at the ongoing 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.

A packed house at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium had their hearts in their mouths with Nick Bandurak striking the post off a PC in the dying seconds of a riveting contest.

Both teams had a flurry of chances that were unable to capitalize on while the Indians had a goal disallowed and will need to beat Wales by a big margin in order to book a direct to the quarterfinals.

England have a superior goal difference of +5 as compared to the Indians who are at +2 and are currently on top of the heap in Pool D.

Let's take a look at three talking points from the gripping group encounter that took place at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.

#3 Both teams miss absolute sitters in pulsating Hockey World Cup contest

It was a game of missed chances in Rourkela

A contest that was bereft of goals was not, however, short on entertainment as both teams played a brand of fast and attacking hockey, creating chances by the dozen.

England, in particular, had the upper hand early on and earned a flurry of PCs, some of which were stopped by Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh who had a field day as PC runners.

Sjoerd Marijne @SjoerdMarijne What an exciting match between @EnglandHockey and @TheHockeyIndia with an amazing crowd!!! Yes mistakes are made, but that's what makes it interesting. What an exciting match between @EnglandHockey and @TheHockeyIndia with an amazing crowd!!! Yes mistakes are made, but that's what makes it interesting.

Sam Ward, Phil Roper, and Nick Bandurak were not at their best with the drag flicks on occasion, allowing the Indians to get away after conceding far too many short corners.

Ward failed to score from point-blank range even after Sreejesh went down while India's Akashdeep Singh failed to control a shot from the danger zone.

In the end, though, it was a fair result in the 2023 Hockey World Cup game that neither team deserved to lose.

#2 India undone by pace of England attack

The Indian defence was stretched on the day

The England strikers made repeated forays into the Indian circle with searing runs and delectable crosses, leaving the deep defence badly exposed.

While Amit Rohidas kept a cool head despite the relentless pressure, Akashdeep Singh too helped out in defense but the Men in Blue were lucky not to have conceded early.

In a match that was played at a blistering pace, the midfield struggled to cope with the repeated forays before the Indians themselves decided to up the ante during the latter stages.

Harmanpreet and Co. will know that the result could easily have been different and will need to plug the gaps going into the knockouts.

#1 End-to-end Hockey World Cup action keeps Odisha crowd on their feet

Both teams played a fearless brand of hockey

The Indians, who leapfrogged England to be placed fifth as per the FIH rankings, played out yet another cracker of a contest against their long-time rivals at the ongoing edition of the Hockey World Cup.

With the 4-4 draw that happened during the course of the 2022 Commonwealth Games still fresh in their minds, both teams engaged in playing a fearless brand of hockey in front of a vociferous Rourkela crowd.

There was never a dull moment with lightning counter-attacks being the order of the day.

Sam Ward engaged in a dangerous run in the 24th minute, finding an advancing Liam Ansell who took a tumble in front of the Indian goal.

Even as the England players raised their arms asking the umpire to check for an elbow, the Indians scampered to the other end in a matter of seconds but failed to find the target, much to the disappointment of the spectators who soaked in the pulsating action.

Hardik Singh, who was spotted making a vital clearance in his own circle five minutes into the second quarter, made his way into the attacking circle in a flash as the pace refused to slacken even in the final seconds of the exciting Hockey World Cup outing.

Get India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Hockey News

Poll : 0 votes