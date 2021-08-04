India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match: Preview, prediction, head-to-head, when and where to watch (IST)

India will play Germany in the bronze-medal match of the men's field hockey competition at the Olympics 2021. They had earlier lost their semifinal against Belgium by a 2-5 margin.

Graham Reid's team held a 2-1 lead against the world champions at the end of the first quarter, but conceded a second before half-time. However, the turning point of the game was a controversial penalty stroke that was awarded to Belgium in the final quarter.

Two goals for the Red Lions in the space of four minutes and another at the death ensured their entry into the Olympic finals for the second time in succession. They will play Australia for the gold medal.

The Kookaburras got the better of Germany 3-1 in the other semifinal to set up a summit clash with Belgium. This also meant the clash for third-place in Tokyo will be a a repeat of the bronze medal clash of the 2017 Hockey World League Finals. Back then, the Indians triumphed 2-1 against a vastly depleted German team.

Germany had no players on the bench to use as rolling substitutes with half the side down with an illness. Regardless, the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium cheered them on even as India went on to clinch the bronze medal.

After winning two successive Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, the Germans had to settle for a bronze in Rio 2016.

Germany, who are the most successful nation in the Olympic field hockey competition after India having won four gold medals, went through a lean phase for well over two years. They even failed to make it to the World Cup semifinals in 2018.

After a disappointing Hockey Pro League campaign in 2019, the Germans roared back to life in the second edition of the competition.

Under the tutelage of Kais Al Saadi, the Germans beat the Netherlands and Argentina to end up third in the points table at the end of the 2020 Hockey Pro League season. However, they could not host India on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia v Germany - Hockey - Olympics: Day 11

Germany at the Olympics 2021

Germany recorded notable wins against the Dutch by a 3-1 margin and against Great Britain by a 5-1 margin in the group stages of this year's Olympics. Both results indicate that the Germans are now playing an open attacking game as compared to teams of the past who preferred a staid but thorough approach.

Lukas Wendfeder has scored six goals in the tournament thus far, with two of those coming in a 7-1 win against Canada. Unlike the Belgians, Germany have not been reliant on any particular player to win the day for the side.

Needless to say, Wendfeder, Florian Fuchs and Christopher Ruhr will be well watched by the Indians in what is expected to be one of the most intriguing contests post the group stage.

FIH Rankings

India - 3

Germany - 4

Overall Head-to-Head Stats

Total: 100 (India 20, Germany 53, Drawn Games 27)

Olympic Head to Head Stats

Total: 11 (India 4, Germany 4, Drawn Games 3)

Match Prediction

After failing to sustain their momentum in the final quarter against Belgium, Manpreet Singh and co. may not want to play at full steam in the first half. This could see them prefer to use long crash balls into the attacking circle for the strikers to latch on to.

Early goals alone will not do the trick against the Germans and the Indians will have to outplay their opponents session by session if they are to win the historic bronze medal.

Score Prediction:

India 3 - 2 Germany

When and where to watch

The match will be streamed live on Sony LIV and across the Sony Sports Network. Doordarshan will also broadcast the match in India on Thursday, August 5, at 7:00 am IST.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra