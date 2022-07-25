India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 men's hockey schedule: Date, timings, squads & live streaming details

The India vs Ghana men's hockey match will open India's campaign at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). The match will be played at the University of Birmingham ground on July 31. India and Ghana are grouped with England, Canada and Wales in Pool B.

Having finished fourth at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, India will go all out to secure a place on the podium this time around.

Manpreet Singh led the Indian team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics while Harmanpreet Singh finished as the highest goal-scorer in the recently concluded FIH Hockey Pro League.

Hockey in Ghana has been developing apace at grass roots level and the results are showing higher up the chain. Most of the players from the men’s team are drawn from teams representing the national services – police, army and fire service.

This edition will be the first time Ghana men have qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Both India and Ghana are at the two ends of the experience spectrum. The Manpreet Singh-led team will be the favorites in the India vs Ghana match, but in a competition like CWG, no team can be taken for granted.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

India and Ghana squads for CWG 2022

Manpreet Singh will lead an 18-member Indian men's hockey team at CWG 2022. Harmanpreet Singh will serve as his deputy.

The squads for the India vs Ghana match are:

India squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Abhishek.

Ghana squad: Alfred Ntiamoah, Charles Abbiw, Elikem Akaba, Derick Owusu Lee, Christopher Dogbe, Eugene Acheampong, Emmanuel Ankomah, Mohammed Osumanu, Matthew Damalie, Samuel Afari, Francis Tettey, Michael Baiden, Duisberg Offei, Richard Adjei, Kwofie Benjamin, Luke Damalie, Emmanuel Akaba, and Samuel Agbeli.

Live streaming and timing details of India vs Ghana match

The India vs Ghana match will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

The India vs Ghana match will be played at 8.30 pm IST.

Also read: CWG 2022: 3 best wins for the Indian men's hockey team at the Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far