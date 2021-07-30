India vs Japan men's hockey Olympics 2021 player ratings: Gurjant, Nilakanta star in 8-goal thriller

The Indian men's hockey team continued their good form in the Olympics 2021 with a thrilling 5-3 win over Japan in their final Pool A fixture. India sealed the second spot in Pool A with the win and qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

With their place in the quarter-finals almost assured after their win against Argentina, India fielded many of its bench players against Japan, giving a well deserved rest to players like Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh. Japan, a team that has earned a name for their fast and counter attacking play, stuck to their reputation. They had the Indian defense on their toes and punished them at every opportunity.

India started the game well with two early goals. Japan were quick to get one back through Tanaka and did not allow the game to slip away. They equalized the score in the starting minutes of the third quarter, only to find themselves trailing again a minute later. India finally pulled ahead and scored three goals to take a 5-2 lead. But before this seesaw came to an end, Japan scored a consolation goal in the penultimate minute of the game.

India's good form continues in the Olympics

The Indian players were on the money for the majority of the game. There were a few lapses in between but they were quick to compensate for their errors and restore their advantage in the match. Here's a look at the player ratings from the match.

PR Sreejesh - 6/10

Not the usual performance that we're used to seeing from Sreejesh but he made a vital one-on-one save in the third quarter to prevent the Japanese from reducing their deficit.

Harmanpreet Singh - 7/10

There's no stopping Harmanpreet from scoring in this tournament. The drag-flicker has now scored five goals and has been a pivotal part of the Indian attack. He was also solid in his defensive duties and played a good game overall.

Surendar Kumar - 8/10

Surendar Kumar, yet again, showed why he is such a coveted defender in the Indian line-up. He was everywhere on the pitch, making vital blocks and interceptions. He even contributed in attack and won India a penalty corner.

Amit Rohidas - 7/10

It was hard to catch a glimpse of Amit during the game. He was back defending one moment, and combining passes to string an attack the very next. The experienced player was flying up and down the flank throughout and had a good game.

Birendra Lakra - 5/10

The veteran would like to forget today's performance as soon as possible. It was his error in collecting a pass that led to Japan's first goal. Following that, Lakra never looked comfortable on the ball and hesitated on a number of occasions. Perhaps his recent lack of game time played its part.

Nilakanta Sharma - 9/10

Without a doubt, the star of the match. Nilakanta set up India's third goal with an assist and scored the fourth. He showed clean stickwork and control over the ball in the midfield.

Manpreet Singh - 7/10

Manpreet has set high standards for himself and has made a habit of upholding them every time he steps on the field. He passes well, holds the ball well and knows how to dictate the pace of play. This quality came in handy whenever Japan seemed to gain control with their fast tempo.

Hardik Singh - 7/10

Another solid performance from the midfielder. He lived up to his reputation as a dependable figure in the Indian midfield. Hardik helped out with the defense on a number of occasions today, while also coordinating some attacks.

Sumit - 6/10

Sumit stuck to his role and did what was asked of him. He played a good supporting role to Manpreet and Hardik, and was accurate in his passing and movement of the ball.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - 6/10

With five goals scored in the game, Lalit would be upset not to get on the scoresheet. He got a chance in this game and had a decent outing. He combined well with Dilpreet and helped India maintain a superior circle penetration rate.

Dilpreet Singh - 7/10

The youngster is having the time of his life at the Tokyo Olympics. He might not always be among the goalscorers but his contributions in goals are always notable. Yet again, he was pivotal in India's attacks with his neat dribbling inside Japan's penalty area.

Gurjant Singh - 8/10

Gurjant Singh has made the most of his opportunities so far. He was lethal in attack and scored from both shots he got today. He could prove to be a vital player in the knockout rounds as he gives a new dynamic to India's attack.

Simranjeet Singh - 8/10

Another gem of a performance by Simranjeet. He makes opportunities for himself with his high work rate. He is quick with his feet and has plenty of skills with the stick. Simranjeet played a crucial role in setting up the second goal for India.

Shamsher Singh - 7/10

Shamsher scored when India needed a two-goal cushion. He was clinical on that play and calmly guided the ball home.

India make their way to the quarter-finals on the back of three straight wins. The men in blue have raised their bar a notch after their worst ever defeat in Olympic history, and would hope to put their best foot forward in the next rounds. Graham Reid's men are now waiting to know their opponent in the quarters. They will face the team that finishes third in Pool B.

