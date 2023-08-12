India vs Malaysia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 12, 2023

India will square off against Malaysia in the final match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium is all set to host this high-voltage clash on Saturday (August 12).

India booked their place in the finals of the tournament following a dominating 5-0 victory over Japan in the second semi-final. The hosts will be starting the game as firm favorites as they haven’t lost a single match so far.

Malaysia, on the other hand, knocked the defending champions out of the tournament as they thrashed Korea 6-2 in the first semi-final. However, the team has a tough task ahead as they gear up to face an in-form Indian outfit in the finals of the competition.

Match Details

Match: India vs Malaysia, Final, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 12, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azrai Abu, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar, Khaliq Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Muhammad Mohd, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Faizal Saari, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari

Probable Playing XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Marhan Jalil, Azuan Hasan, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Kamal Abu Azrai, Amirul Azahar, Mujahir Abdu, Aminudin Muhamad

IND vs ML Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hafizuddin Othman, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Najmi Jazlan, Razie Rahim, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Marhan Jalil, Mandeep Singh, Faizal Saari

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Marhan Jalil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hafizuddin Othman, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Najmi Jazlan, Razie Rahim, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Marhan Jalil, Mandeep Singh, Firhan Ashari

Captain: Najmi Jazlan, Vice-Captain: Akashdeep Singh

