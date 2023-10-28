India vs Malaysia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – October 28, 2023

The action in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will continue as India will take on Malaysia in their second match of the competition on Saturday (October 28) at 8:30 pm IST.

India kickstarted their campaign in grand style by thrashing Thailand 7-1 in their opening game. The hosts had a total of five different goal scorers, with Kumari Sangita being the one to bag a hat-trick.

Furthermore, six out of seven goals were field goals and only one goal was scored through the penalty corner conversion. It tells the story of India's domination, and the team will be eager to continue their form against Malaysia as well.

On the other hand, Malaysia didn't have a similar start as they were defeated 0-3 by Japan in their opening game. Malaysia failed to turn up in front of the goal and could not match Japan's intensity. They will be looking to improve drastically to put up a fight against India.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Date & Time: October 28, 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi

India vs Malaysia Squads

India

Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Salima Tete, Neha, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Deepika, Monika, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Katariya

Malaysia

Din Juliani, Syafi Nurmaizatul, Saiuti Norfaiezah, Sukri Fatin, Mohd Khairunnisa, Mohd Siti, Husain Siti, Azman Nurul, Abang Dayang, Ab Mashitah, Zainal Nur, Shabuddin Norsharina, Nasir Siti, Rashid Nuraini, Azhairy Azmyra, Insyirah Effarizal, Mohd Siti, Baharudin Anith, Mohammed Nur, Azhar Nur, Onn Hanis, and Yussaini Nur

India vs Malaysia Probable XI

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Ishika Chaudhary, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Baljeet Kaur, Jyoti, and Deepika

Malaysia

Nuraini Rashid, Nurul Azman, Khairunnisa Mohd, Hanis Onn, Nurmaizatul Syafi, Effarizal Insyirah, Norsharina Shabuddin, Juliani Din, Fatin Sukri, Siti Husain, and Nur Zainal

IND-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Zainal, J Din, D Ekka, N Rashid, S Tete, F Sukri Mahd, N Goyal, M Malik, V Katariya, Lalremsiami, S Kumari

Captain: S Kumari, Vice-Captain: S Tete

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Zainal, J Din, D Ekka, I Chaudhary, S Tete, F Sukhri Mahd, N Mohd Sauiti, M Malik, N Kaur, S Kumari, D Jr.

Captain: S Tete, Vice-Captain: M Malik