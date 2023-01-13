India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: 3 talking points from India's 2-0 win to start off on a high

The Indian men's hockey team got off to a victorious start in their 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup opener against Spain on January 13.

Graham Reid's men dominated possession to coast to an impressive 2-0 win. Meanwhile, England defeated Wales 5-0 in the other Pool D game at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Odisha lad Amit Rohidas charmed the crowd by opening the scoring for the home team off a PC in the 12th minute. Hardik Singh then came up with a mesmerizing run as he dribbled his way into the circle and scored a stunner in the 26th minute.

Let's take a look at three talking points from the engaging contest that took place on the opening day of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

#3 Hardik Singh displays his class on the big stage

Hardik's opening goal set the tone for the contest

With an abundance of sublime talent in the ranks, the Indians could easily boast of being one of the most skilled teams in world hockey.

Lalit Upadhyay's dazzling stickwork drew accolades right from his early days. Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Shamsher Singh have enough quality to trouble the best teams. With such players in their ranks, the Men in Blue have never been short of options.

ESPN India @ESPNIndia



Goals from Amit Rohidas (12') and Hardik Singh (26') India begin their #HockeyWorldCup campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain!Goals from Amit Rohidas (12') and Hardik Singh (26') India begin their #HockeyWorldCup campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain!Goals from Amit Rohidas (12') and Hardik Singh (26') https://t.co/qbF21hTz3Z

Hardik Singh, who labors hard for the side, gave a glimpse of the magic he possesses against Spain with an effort that few defenders could have countered.

The opening goal set the tone for the rest of the contest after the Spaniards began with purpose early in the first quarter. Hardik's goal helped calm the nerves of the Indian think tank.

#2 Harmanpreet Singh misses a penalty stroke, flicks wide

Harmanpreet Singh had an off day in Rourkela

Harmanpreet Singh is now widely considered to be the world's best drag-flicker with ample statistics to vouch for the same. However, had a bad day in the office by his own standards during India's Hockey World Cup game on Friday.

The Indian captain ended up as the highest scorer in world hockey during the previous year. However, he failed to find the mark with his short corners against Spain, dragging them wide off target on more than one occasion.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Hockey India XI vs Spain: PR Sreejesh (GK), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas Sukhjeet Singh #Hockey WorldCup2023 India XI vs Spain: PR Sreejesh (GK), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas Sukhjeet Singh#Hockey #HockeyWorldCup2023 https://t.co/ciDiyv0mx7

Quite inexplicably, the normally reliable defender missed a penalty stroke after the ball was stopped on the line by the Spanish custodian.

The misses eventually did not prove costly on the day, with Spain failing to capitalize. Coach Graham Reid will regardless be hoping that his star goalscorer regains his touch when the Indians face England in their next Hockey World Cup game on Sunday.

#1 Spain fail to make a statement after poor outing in Hockey World Cup opener

Max Caldas was a disappointed man after his team failed to make a mark

Much was expected from the young Spanish team that beat India and New Zealand in the Hockey Pro League mini-tournament. However, Max Caldas' side failed to come good on the day.

After a pulsating start when Sreejesh was called into action in the very first minute, the Red Sticks allowed the Indians to keep the ball for long periods.

Sambit Patra @sambitswaraj



India starts its Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Spain. Best wishes to Team India for their upcoming matches.



#HockeyWorldCup2023 Heartiest Congratulations to Team India!India starts its Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Spain. Best wishes to Team India for their upcoming matches. Heartiest Congratulations to Team India!India starts its Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Spain. Best wishes to Team India for their upcoming matches.#HockeyWorldCup2023 https://t.co/HxwX8Wlbzu

Spain's efforts at drawing the Indian defenders forward by engaging in diagonal passes in the attacking third bore no fruit as Harmanpreet and co. held their positions with aplomb.

It will be interesting to see how the Spaniards perform against England and Wales after the English boys whipped their neighbors 5-0. They are now perched atop the Hockey World Cup Pool D points table for now.

