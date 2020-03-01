Indian men's hockey coach Graham Reid feels his side need to consistent across all quarters and matches

What’s the story?

Indian men's hockey coach Graham Reid said that they need to be consistent across matches and in all quarters in order to perform well and get a podium finish in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In case you didn’t know

Reid was glad with India's performance in the FIH Pro League matches against world champions Netherlands, Belgium and Australia. The Indian side has delivered some power-packed performances in the past few months. Reid talked about the faith in his team and how they have proven that they can produce good results against world class teams. He said,

"It's a step forward in building self-belief."

The heart of the matter

On Sunday, Hockey India named a 32-member core probable group for the men's national camp. Reid appreciated the team for their focus and stressed upon the need of increasing their consistency.

"The four-week camp will bring focus back on our skill – tackling, goal shooting, trapping. We also need to work on our attacking abilities, especially to move the ball from attacking 25 into the circle."

"After this camp, we will go to Germany and England to play which we help us further assess improvements required as we work towards 2020 Olympic Games."

What's next?

The men's national hockey camp is scheduled to held at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru from Monday. This time, both the men's and women's hockey teams qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which is slated to be held from July 24.