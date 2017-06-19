Indian men’s hockey team gear up for Dutch challenge

Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans wants his men to keep up the winning momentum as they take on the Netherlands.

by Press Release Preview 19 Jun 2017, 16:21 IST

India have enjoyed a great start to the tournament

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team has enjoyed three big wins on the trot at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final that is underway here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium. While beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 fueled India’s start to the tournament, it was the 7-1 win against Pakistan on Sunday that brought jubilation back among the Indian hockey fans.

However, India’s skipper Manpreet Singh does not want to read too much into the victory, which also happens to be the biggest win against their arch rivals in hockey history. “It was a very good win for us not because it was against Pakistan but because we did well in the areas that had concerned us when we played the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Germany before coming to London,” stated Manpreet.

According to the skipper, India’s conversion rate in field goals is now 'well above 30 per cent' which is what the team were vying for. “In our previous tournaments, though our statistics in terms of ball possession was very good, and even the number of circle penetrations was encouraging, we were missing goal scoring chances.

“But now we have overcome that setback with a high scoring match against Pakistan. We just want to keep up this momentum,” he emphasised ahead of the team’s important clash on Tuesday against The Netherlands.

The Dutch team are ranked No. 4 in the world and seeded No. 2 behind Olympic Gold Medalists Argentina in this tournament. A win against them will ensure the Indian team enter the quarterfinals as table toppers in Pool B.

Oltmans wants his men to continue to be aggressive and execute their plans

Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans puts things in perspective. He said, “I am quite pleased with the team’s performance so far but our job is not finished yet. We have to stay upbeat, continue to be aggressive and execute our plans 100 per cent in all the areas to excel against The Netherlands who also have had a good start to the tournament.”

The Netherlands will take on India after impressive wins against Pakistan (4-0) and Scotland (3-0). They face Canada today (June 19) at 18.30 hours IST. India previously played The Netherlands at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they narrowly lost 1-2.

But in 2015, India had beaten The Netherlands 3-2 in the shootout after a 5-5 draw in regulation time. This feat helped India win the bronze medal at the Hockey World League Final at Raipur. India had also won their match 3-2 in the 2014 Champions Trophy against the Dutch.

“We don’t want to think about past records. Both the teams are new compared to 2015 and 2016 with some new additions to the squad. So we cannot compare the results from the past. For now, we only want to focus on our match tomorrow, continue with the good momentum and stick to our plans. We have to start well and finish well. That will be our focus,” insisted coach Oltmans.

India will play The Netherlands in their last Pool B match on June 20 at 18.30 hours IST.