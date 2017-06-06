Indian men's hockey team lose 0-2 to Germany

Thies Ole Prinz (7') and Timm Herzbruch (60') scored in Germany's victory.

Hosts Germany overpowered the Indian Men’s Hockey Team to win 2-0 in an action-packed encounter to end their campaign at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament as winners on Tuesday.

Germany previously won 2-1 against Belgium, drew 2-2 with India and lost 2-5 to Belgium to finish with seven points while India earned four points from their outings.

Though India began well and won a PC as early as the 2nd minute of the match, the German defence was too good to breach for young dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh who had scored a double in India’s 3-2 win against Belgium on Monday.

The subsequent minutes of the first quarter saw Germany, the bronze medalists at the Rio Olympics, showcase an improvised execution of attack and ball possession to take early control of the match. They came up with different variations to make space in the striking circle and found success with Thies Ole Prinz perfectly deflecting the ball into the net in the 7th minute to take Germany’s score to 1-0.

Though they earned a PC seconds before the first hooter, Germany couldn’t convert the shot as India keeper Akash Chikte came up with a good save.

India played the second quarter patiently, rotating the ball between themselves waiting for an opening in the German defence. Despite several circle penetrations, it took until the 29th minute for a real chance to materialise as India bagged their second PC of the game.

The opportunity went amiss though and the first half ended with a 1-0 advantage to Germany.

After a goalless third quarter, India continued to stand up to the German challenge, getting closer each time to finding a breakthrough. An opportunity presented itself with a little over three minutes left when India won another PC but Harmanpreet Singh’s fiercely struck flick was defended by German goalkeeper, denying him an equaliser.

With time ticking away rapidly, India pulled out their goalkeeper to play with an extra attacker but could not create any chances. Germany, meanwhile, succeeded in pumping their second goal into the post in the 60th minute, thanks to Timm Herzbruch and took home a well-deserved victory.