Indian Men’s Hockey team wears black arm band during Pakistan match to condemn attacks on soldiers at the border

India thrashed Pakistan 7-1, making more than one statement on the field.

by Press Release News 18 Jun 2017, 20:27 IST

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team walked on to the pitch at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium today wearing black armbands for their match against Pakistan here at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.

The team faced Pakistan after two strong wins in their previous matches where they beat Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 in the Pool B encounters. In their match against Pakistan, the Indian team led by midfielder Manpreet Singh including the Indian Team support staff were seen wearing black arm bands to condole the deaths of martyrs in the recent attacks on the Indian army.

The hockey fraternity in India has always been vocal about the pride and respect they have for the Indian soldiers and have always condemned such barbaric acts. They have often taken to social media to show their condolences for the martyrs of the country. So much so, that PR Sreejesh had dedicated the team’s victory at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy to the soldiers, where they beat Pakistan in the Final.

"The players of the Indian hockey teams have always shown tremendous belief and support for the Indian Armed Forces who guard the safety of our nation. They are proud of the nation's soldiers and are often inspired by their dedication and sacrifice. As sportsmen, the Indian hockey teams have always shown solidarity and compassion towards the soldiers and have often dedicated their victories to the Indian Army.

Today, the team strongly felt the need to condole the recent attacks carried out in Jammu & Kashmir where Indian soldiers lost their lives. It was a unanimous decision to wear black arm bands to condole these deaths and they wish for peace to prevail in the state of Jammu & Kashmir," stated Mohd Mustaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.

The Indian Men’s hockey team lead by Captain Manpreet Singh tasted victory yet again against Pakistan today winning 7-1 making this their third consecutive win at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final (Men). Captain Manpreet Singh went on to say. “We wanted to win on the field today to show not only our proud nation but all the World that we will stand up and fight for what we believe in through sport.”