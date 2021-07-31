Olympics 2021: Ireland vs Great Britain when and where to watch, match timings [IST], and streaming details 

Great Britain will face off against Ireland in the final game of the women's Pool A fixtures at the 2021 Olympics. This game is of huge importance to the Irish team. A positive result is very important for them to make it to the next round.

Great Britain, on the other hand, have already qualified. They will be hoping to win this match to help boost their morale ahead of the knockout games. Here are the details of the match between the two teams.

Ireland all set to face GB in a crucial game

Ireland started off their Olympic campaign with a fantastic win over South Africa. However, they have not been able to replicate the same form in the remaining games. The Irish team has conceded a total of 9 goals at the Olympics. There is no room for error against Great Britain as the team is known to exploit the defensive lapses of their opponents.

Since the Indian team have won their game against South Africa, Ireland will now have to win this game against Great Britain to qualify for the quarterfinals. They are currently 5th in the table and a win would put them level on points with India. Their superior goal difference would help the Irish team make their way through to the quarterfinals.

Great Britain is one of the best teams in the world. The squad was successful in winning the Gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. This time around, Britain has already been beaten twice.

However, they will be hoping to close their group stage on a high note, with a win against the Irish team. Players like Grace Baldson, Ellie Rayer and Hannah Martin are all going to be very crucial for them going into the game.

Olympics 2021: Ireland vs Great Britain match timings

Ireland vs Great Britain is scheduled to be played on July 31 at 5:15 PM IST

Olympics 2021: Ireland vs Great Britain: Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at the 2021 Olympics. Fans from Britain can watch the games on the BBC network.

