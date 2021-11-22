Junior Hockey World Cup: Kalinga Stadium all set to host hockey spectacle

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is all set to host the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup, commencing on November 24.

The organizers have made sure to attend to every detail and have left no stone unturned to make the mega event a success. The Kalinga Stadium wore a festive look on Monday as banners and lights welcomed the teams.

It is to be noted that Odisha Sports is the main sponsor for the Indian hockey teams and the state has been showing a lot of interest in developing and supporting the sport. The Sports Minister of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, visited the Kalinga Stadium on Monday and took stock of the situation.

Kalinga Stadium set to be a great host

A release from Sports & Youth Services Department mentioned that the officials briefed and updated the Odisha Sports Minister on the preparations for the Hockey World Cup.

Aspects related to COVID management, security, infrastructure, broadcasting and hospitality were the high points of the review.

Expressing his satisfaction with the preparedness of the event, the Sports Minister, in a statement, said:

"All mandatory arrangements and protocols are in place. I am satisfied with the timely execution of work. Our efforts are towards the safe and successful conduct of the event and I am confident that, once again, along with Hockey India, Odisha will prove to be a great host."

The teams have been training at the Kalinga Stadium for the last few days and have been left impressed with the infrastructure. The Sports Minister expressed happiness at the teams' review of the stadium.

"The infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium is an iconic and coveted stadium and all the teams have expressed their excitement to play here," he said. "I am glad to know that the players have settled in well, turf and all allied facilities of the stadium are match-ready and the visiting teams have commenced their training and practice matches. It is good to see this atmosphere here."

