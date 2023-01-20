KOR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 20th, 2023

Korea will take on Germany in the 24th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 20

The Korean team finally managed to open their account at the Hockey World Cup with a 2-1 win over the Japanese team in a nail-biting game. They have now climbed to the third spot in the Pool B points table with three points and a goal difference of -4.

After starting the tournament on a high, the German team played well and held the defending champions Belgium to a 2-2 draw in their previous game. They are currently second in the Pool B points table, with five points and a goal difference of +3.

The winner of this game will get closer to securing a quarter-final spot, while the losing team needs to wait for the result of the final game between Belgium and Japan.

Match Details

Match: Korea vs Germany

Date & Time: January 20, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung.

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg.

Probable Playing XI

Korea

Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Juyoung Lee.

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Tom Grambusch, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand, Teo Hinrichs, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz.

KOR vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaehyeon Kim, Jungjun Lee, Jonghyun Jang, Tom Grambusch, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Thies Prinz, Namyong Lee, Christopher Ruhr, Manjae Jung.

Captain: Tom Grambusch, Vice-Captain: Mathias Müller

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaehyeon Kim, Jungjun Lee, Jonghyun Jang, Tom Grambusch, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Thies Prinz, Namyong Lee, Christopher Ruhr, Hyeseung Lee.

Captain: Mats Grambusch, Vice-Captain: Jonghyun Jang

