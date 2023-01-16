KOR vs JPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 17th, 2023

Korea will be up against Japan in the 15th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 17.

The Korean team failed to impress in their first game of the tournament as they were thrashed 5-0 by the defending champions Belgium.

With this humiliating loss, they have slipped to the bottom place in Pool B points table with a goal difference of -5. The team needs to forget this loss and play as a combined unit in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Japan too made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign as they lost 3-0 against Germany in their opening fixture. They are currently third in the Pool B points table with a goal difference of -3.

The team need to make a strong comeback in the next game as another loss might knock them out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Korea vs Japan

Date & Time: January 17, 2023 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung.

Japan

Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda, Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa.

Probable Playing XI

Korea

Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Gangsan Lee, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim.

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Masaki Ohashi, Seren-Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Takuma Niwa, Ryoma Ooka.

KOR vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Namyong Lee, Taiki Takade, Manjae Jung, Ken Nagayoshi, Inwoo Seo, Taeil Hwang

Captain: Reiki Fujishima, Vice-Captain: Shota Yamada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Reiki Fujishima, Yamato Kawahara, Namyong Lee, Taiki Takade, Manjae Jung, Ken Nagayoshi, Hyeseung Lee, Taeil Hwang

Captain: Yamato Kawahara, Vice-Captain: Namyong Lee

