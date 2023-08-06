Korea vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 7, 2023

Korea will square off against India in the 12th match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will play host to this exciting game on Monday, August 7.

Korea are currently well on track for a successful title defense as they haven’t lost a single game so far. Following a 1-1 draw against China, the defending champions are currently placed third in the points table with five points and a goal difference of +1.

India, on the other hand, is just one win away from securing a place in the semifinals of the tournament. Following their dominating 5-0 win over Malaysia, the hosts currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with seven points and a goal difference of +10.

Match Details

Match: Korea vs India, Match 12, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 7, 2023, at 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Korea

Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Jihun Yang, Hyeon Hong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Juyoung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Dain Son, Jinkyeong Kim, Park Cheoleon, Junwoo Jeong, Namyong Lee, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, Junghoo Kim

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Probable Playing XI

Korea

Jonghyun Jang, Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Cheon Ji Woo, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim

India

Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

KOR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaehyeon Kim, Harmanpreet Singh, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Varun Kumar, Manjae Jung, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Jonghyun Jang

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaehyeon Kim, Harmanpreet Singh, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Amit Rohidas, Manjae Jung, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Captain: Hardik Singh, Vice-Captain: Akashdeep Singh

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's KOR vs IND Dream11 contest? Harmanpreet Singh Hardik Singh 0 votes