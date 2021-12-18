Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India vs Japan schedule, live streaming details

The Indian hockey team has kicked off its title defense in style at the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka with two wins and a draw from three games so far.

India stepped onto the field on Tuesday (December 14) to hold South Korea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match at the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021.

The draw could not deter Team India, who bounced back in stupendous fashion in their second clash of the edition against Bangladesh. The Indian hockey team registered a thumping 9-0 victory against the hosts on Wednesday (December 15).

The defending champions then outpowered arch rivals Pakistan 3-1 on Friday (December 17). With this win, India consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Next up for Team India is Japan on Sunday (December 19) in their fourth round-robin match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

Read: Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India manage comfortable 9-0 win over Bangladesh

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India schedule

Here's the schedule of the India vs Japan match.

Date: 19 December, Sunday

Time: 3.00 pm IST

India vs Japan: live streaming details

The India vs Japan match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels. It will also be available on http://Watch.Hockey.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read: Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India wins 3-1 against Pakistan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee