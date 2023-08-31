Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India vs Malaysia preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

Indian Men's Hockey Team will meet Malaysia in their 4th match of the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier at Salalah, Oman.

India began their campaign with an impressive 15-1 victory over Bangladesh in their tournament opener and followed it up with a 12-2 victory over Oman. However, the team went down 4-5 to Pakistan, dropping to third spot in the Elite Pool points table.

Malaysia are one of the two unbeaten teams in the Elite Pool. They are currently in the second spot with three straight wins. The team opened its campaign with a 10-4 win over Oman. On Wednesday, they defeated Japan by 18-2 and Bangladesh by 10-5 to move to the second spot.

India vs Malaysia: Match details

Match: India v Malaysia, Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: August 31, 2023, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Salalah, Oman

India vs Malaysia: Head-to-head

India and Malaysia have locked horns once in Hockey 5s format. They met in the 2022 Men's FIH Hockey 5s series, which India won by 7-3.

Mohammed Raheel scored thrice while Sanjay and Gursahibjit scored twice for India in that match. However, these players are not a part of the current Indian squad. For Malaysia, Rosdi scored twice, while Noor found the target once.

In the regular 11-member format, India and Malaysia met in the Asian Champions Trophy finals at Chennai. India emerged victorious in a thrilling contest by 4-3.

Matches played: 1

India - 1

Malaysia- 0

Draw - 0

India vs Malaysia: Starting 5

India

Rajbhar Pawan, Maninder Singh, Raheel Mohammed, Mandeep Mor, Suraj Karkera

Malaysia

Muhammad Omar, Muhibddin Moharam, Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin, Anuar Akhimullah, Saupi Shahrul

India vs Malaysia: Match prediction

Indian Men's Hockey Team are expected to win this game against Malaysia on Thursday. However, it is expected to be a close contest, unlike the first two matches for the Indian team.

Malaysia is expected to put up a good fight to maintain its unbeaten run in the tournament, but India will look to win this contest and move up the Elite Pool points table to finish in the top two.

Mohammed Raheel and Maninder Singh hold the key for the Indian team, while Anuar Akhimullah, who has scored 12 goals in the tournament, is the player to watch out for in the Malaysian side.

Match Prediction: The Indian men's side is expected to defeat Malaysia in a close game in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

India vs Malaysia: Live telecast details, channel list & live score details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Asian Hockey Federation YouTube Channel