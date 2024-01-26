Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 will take place from January 28 to January 23 in Oman. Sixteen teams will compete across four pools in the Men's Hockey 5s World Cup.

Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, and the Netherlands are drawn in Pool A of the competition, while Egypt, India, Jamaica, and Switzerland are pitted in Pool B of the tournament.

Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, and Trinidad & Tobago will fight for the two quarter-final spots from Pool C. Meanwhile, Fiji, Malaysia, hosts Oman, and the United States will compete in Pool D.

The top two nations from each pool at the end of the group stage will make it to the quarter-finals, which is slated to take place on Tuesday, January 30. The winners of the knockout round will face each other in the semi-finals on the same day.

The Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 Final will take place on Wednesday, January 31.

Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, 28 January

Pool A - Netherlands vs Poland, 9:30 am

Pool A - Pakistan vs Nigeria, 10:20 am

Pool B - India vs Switzerland, 11:10 am

Pool B - Egypt vs Jamaica, 12:00 pm

Pool C - Australia vs Trinidad and Tobago, 12:50 pm

Pool C - New Zealand vs Kenya, 1:40 pm

Pool D - Malaysia vs Oman, 2:30 pm

Pool D - United States vs Fiji, 3:20 pm

Pool A - Poland vs Nigeria, 4:10 pm

Pool A - Pakistan vs Netherlands, 5:10 pm

Pool B - Switzerland vs Jamaica, 6:00 pm

Pool B - Egypt vs India, 7:30 pm

Pool C - Trinidad and Tobago vs Kenya, 8:20 pm

Pool C - Netherlands vs Australia, 9:10 pm

Pool D - United States vs Malaysia, 10:00 pm

Pool D - Oman vs Fiji, 10:50 pm

Monday, 29 January

Pool B - India vs Jamaica, 9:30 am

Pool B - Switzerland vs Egypt, 10:20 am

Pool A - Netherlands vs Nigeria, 11:10 am

Pool A - Poland vs Pakistan, 12:00 pm

Pool D - Malaysia vs Fiji, 12:50 pm

Pool D - Oman vs United States, 1:40 pm

Pool C - Australia vs Kenya, 2:30 pm

Pool C - Trinidad and Tobago vs New Zealand, 3:20 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 8:40 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 9:50 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 11:00 pm

Tuesday, 30 January

1st Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 9:30 am

2nd Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 10:40 am

3rd Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 11:50 am

4th Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 1:00 pm

13th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 2:10 pm

13th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 3:20 pm

9th-12th Place - TBD vs TBD, 4:30 pm

9th-12th Place - TBD vs TBD, 5:40 pm

5th-8th Place - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm

5th-8th Place - TBD vs TBD, 8:40 pm

1st Semi-Final - TBD vs TBD, 9:50 pm

2nd Semi-Final - TBD vs TBD, 11:00 pm

Wednesday, 31 January

15th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 10:30 am

13th-14th Place - TBD vs TBD, 11:40 am

11th-12th Place - TBD vs TBD, 12:50 pm

9th-10th Place - TBD vs TBD, 2:10 pm

7th-8th Place - TBD vs TBD, 3:20 pm

5th-6th Place - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm

3rd-4th Place - TBD vs TBD, 10:40 pm

Final - TBD vs TBD, 10:50 pm

Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Live-Streaming Details

The Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on JioCinema, while the matches will be televised on the Sports18 Network.

Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Nathan McDonald, Mitchell Pace, Joshua Commins, Kieran Symons, Zac Profke, Liam Nelson-Kerr, Callum Bridge, Mitchell Ivory, Jun Sugio, and Logan Hunter.

Egypt

Mohamed Hemid, Hossameldin Ragab, Ahmed Elganaini, Mohamed Elsayed, Mahmoud Hussien, Karim Atef, Ahmed Elnaggar, Amr Sayed, Mostafa Ragab, and Mohamed Edris.

Fiji

Tristan Tora, Terence Corrie, Jerome Edwards, Krristofer Mock, Adrian Smith, Jnr Hector Smith, Ropate Draugunu, Emmanuel Temo, George Ravatu, and Leevan Dutta.

India

Suraj Karkera, Pawan Rajbhar, Manjeet, Mandeep Mor, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mohammed Raheel, Gurjot Singh, and Prashant Chauhan.

Jamaica

Rasheed Johnston, Ajani Burton, Tuseef Graham, Shemar Gordon, Kemar Mitchell, George Mcglashen, Richard Harris, Christopher Reid, Kevon Reid, and Tyrone Vernon.

Kenya

Newton Shibachi, Kennedy Mango, Samuel Silong, Danstone Wabwire, Moses Ademba, Sheldon Kimtai, Cliffe Omari, Ivan Ludiali, Bethuel Masambu, Fredrick Ochieng, Richard Wanganga, Moses Loise, and Joshua Omondi.

Malaysia

Hairi Rahman, Syarman Mat, Arif Ishak, Shahrul Saupi, Firadus Rosdi, Sufian Abid Ruslee Mat, Luqman Shukran Ahmad, Akhimullah Anuar, Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin, and Muhammad Omar.

Netherlands

Sheldon Schouten, Jamie Aart Van, Joey Walstijn Van, Sander Wijn De, Pepijn Reyenga, Alexander Schop, Yannick Drift Der Van, Imre Vos, Lucas Middendorp, and Koene Schaper.

New Zealand

Mark Kake-Bell, Tuterangiwhakaea Raharuhi, Jakob Kake-Bell, Mitchell Murray, Taimana Iversen, Herewini Iversen, Te Chase, Callum Dempster, Soloman Kaihe, and Calum Grassick.

Nigeria

Mustapha Abdullahi, Benjamin Ibrahim, Isaac Patrick, Denis Solomon, Peter John, Sunday Godwin, Michael John, James Samaila, Christopher Jospeh, and Haruna Yohanna.

Oman

Mahmood Shamaiaa Bait, Naabi Ahmed Al, Hasni Khalid Al, Rashad Al Fazari, Fahad Al Noufali, Fahad Al Lawati, Khalid Al Shaaibi, Aiman Madit, Sami Al Laun, and Asama Barazahan.

Pakistan

Ammad Butt, Ghazanfar Ali, Moin Shakeel, Ishtiaq Abdullah Khan, Zikriya Hayat, Hannan Shahid, Ashraf Waheed Rana, Arshad Liaqat, Muhammad Abdullah, and Waqar.

Poland

Karol Gumny, Emil Witczak,,Jakub Rakowicz, Maksymilian Pawlak, Michal Wachowiak, Jakub Hołosyniuk, Michal Lange, Dominik Małecki, Mateusz Nowakowski, Eryk Bembenek, Wojciech Rutkowski, Jakub Chumeńczuk, Maciej Pacanowski, Maksymilian Koperski, Tomasz Bembenek, Damian Jarzembowski, Mikołaj Głowacki, and Marcel Pękała.

Switzerland

Oliver Haberthuer, Valentin Gloor, Gaston Tijmens-Charles, Stephan Müller, Matthieu Wyss-Chodat, Gaël Wyss-Chodat, Lars Kleikemper, Cyrill Roth, Elias Brönnimann, and Patrick Krüsi.

Trinidad & Tobago

Andrey Rocke, Jordan Reynos, Shaquille Daniel, Mickell Pierre, Tarell Singh, Teague Marcano, Tariq Marcano, Akim Toussaint, Jordan Vieira, and Malcolm Baptiste.

United States

Amar Singh, Sekayi Charasika, Gerald Cutone, Mohan Gandhi, Henzor Motta, Hamzah Hashmi, Ajai Dhadwal, Alberto Montilla, Pat Harris, and Michael Barminski.