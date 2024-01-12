Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Muscat 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is all set to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman starting on Monday, January 15. Eight teams will participate in this qualifier with four teams divided into two pools. Notably, another eight teams will clash against each other in the Valencia qualifier, commencing on January 13.

Pool A will have teams from China, Great Britain, Malaysia, and Pakistan, while Pool B comprises Canada, Chile, Germany, and New Zealand.

Great Britain is one of the favorites in Pool A having won the silver medal at the Euro Hockey Championship and FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23. Meanwhile, China, having made just one appearance in the Olympics in 2008 as hosts, would be hoping to join alongside their women’s team, who qualified for the Olympics as the gold medalists of the Asian Games 2023.

Ranked at the fifth spot in the rankings, Germany will start in Pool B as the top contender to bag a spot in the mega event. On the other hand, New Zealand, who are suffering from unimpressive form of late, would be hoping to turn the tables in this campaign.

It’s important to note that Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, South Africa, and India have already qualified for the Paris Olympics by securing gold at their respective continental qualifiers. France will make direct entry as hosts. Six sides from both qualifiers will join these sides in the main event.

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Muscat 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, January 15

Germany vs Canada, 3:30 PM

New Zealand vs Chile, 5:45 PM

Malaysia vs China, 8:00 PM

Great Britain vs Pakistan, 10:15 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Canada vs Chile, 3:30 PM

New Zealand vs Germany, 5:45 PM

Pakistan vs China, 8:00 PM

Malaysia vs Great Britain, 10:15 PM

Thursday, January 18

Germany vs Chile, 3:30 PM

Canada vs New Zealand, 5:45 PM

Great Britain vs China, 8:00 PM

Pakistan vs Malaysia, 10:15 PM

Saturday, January 20

5/8 Place Playoff, 2:30 PM

5/8 Place Playoff, 5:00 PM

First Semi-Final, 7:30 PM

Second Semi-Final, 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 21

7/8 Place Playoff, 2:30 PM

5/6 Place Playoff, 5:00 PM

3/4 Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

Final, 10:00 PM

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Muscat 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Watch.Hockey will livestream all the matches of the campaign across the globe without any geo-blocking. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Muscat 2024: Full Squads

Canada

Van Son Floris, Noronha Teixeira Devohn, Scholfield Oliver, Pereira Keegan, Panesar Balraj, Guraliuk Brendan, Jhamat Manveer, Johnston Gordon, Bissett Brenden, Boothroyd Fin, Sarmento Matthew, Kirkpatrick James, Sidhu Harbir, Cabral Samuel, Curran Taylor, Mctavish Ethan, Coombs Zachary, Harris Thomson, Head Coach: Tshutshani Patrick

Chile

Araya Agustin, Amoroso Agustín, Henriquez Adrian, Goni Vicente, Maldonado Jose, Gesswein Kay, Pizarro Andrés, Hurtado Jose, Renz Felipe, Contardo Ignacio, Valenzuela Raimundo, Valenzuela Agustin, Troncoso Axel, Wolansky Sebastián, Strabucchi Nils, García Álvaro, Becerra Franco, Beroggi Daniel, Head Coach: Dabanch Jorge

China

Chen Qijun, Chen Chengfu, Gao Jiesheng, Liu Junjie, Pan Dongquan, E Wenhui, Chen Chongcong, Lin Musen, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Wang Yaqi, Chao Jieming, Lin Changliang, Meng Lei, Du Talake, Zhang Bo, Zhu Weijiang, Wang Weihao, Wang Caiyu, Head Coach: Weng Haiqin

Germany

Stadler Alexander, Müller Mathias, Grambusch Mats, Windfeder Lukas, Hartkopf Raphael, Prinz Thies, Wellen Niklas, Große Johannes, Hinrichs Teo, Grambusch Tom, Peillat Gonzalo, Rühr Christopher, Weigand Justus, Miltkau Marco, Zwicker Martin, Müller Hannes, Ludwig Moritz, Danneberg Jean-Paul, Head Coach: Henning André

Great Britain

Park Nicholas, Waller Jack, Ames David, Draper Jacob, Wallace Zachary, Shipperley Rupert, Ward Sam, Albery James, Roper Phil, Mazarelo James, Creed Brendan, Payne Oliver, Bandurak Nicholas, Gall James, Sanford Liam, Morton Lee, Sorsby Thomas, Calnan Will, Head Coach: Revington Paul

Malaysia

Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Saari Fitri, Hamsani Ashran, Ashari Firhan, Silverius Shello, Mat Deris Zaimi, Rahim Razie, Jali Faiz, Hasan Azuan, Othman Hafizuddin, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Azrai Abu Kamal, Rozemi Aiman, Saabah Shahril, Hassan Shafiq, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azahar Amirul, Head Coach: Anthoni Arul

New Zealand

Dixon Dominic, Boyde Scott, Lett Dane, Morrison Charlie, Hiha Sam, Smith Jake, Lane Sam, Yorston Simon, Sarikaya Aidan, Woods Nic, Morrison Joseph, Hayward Leon, Russell Kane, Tarrant Blair, Findlay Sean, Inglis Hugo, Phillips Hayden, Houlbrooke Isaac, Head Coach: Nicol Greg

Pakistan

Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Abdullah Muhammad, Ahmad Arbaz, Razzaq Muhammad, Khan Sufyan, Abdul Manan, Liaqat Arshad, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Shahid Hannan, Ahmad Aqeel, Hayat Zikriya, Waqar, Shakeel Moin, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Yaqoob Murtaza, Abdul Rehman, Mahmood Abu, Head Coach: Shahnaz Sheikh