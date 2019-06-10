Men's FIH Series Finals: India vs Uzbekistan preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

The Indians will be looking to finish the pool phase with a flourish

Pool A has thrown up some topsy-turvy score lines, and while the Uzbeks are almost out of the reckoning for a place in the semifinals, Poland and Russia are still in with a chance after having finished their quota of pool matches.

The Poles managed a hard-fought 4-0 win over minnows Uzbekistan but produced a far superior performance to scare the Indians before going down by a 1-3 margin.

The Russians, who were blown away by the hosts, then defeated Poland 3-2 on Sunday to confound the pundits at Bhubaneswar.

The Indians are under no pressure whatsoever and are sitting pretty after having all but assured themselves of a direct semifinal place.

The home team is level on six points with Russia and have a game in hand while also enjoying a vastly superior goal difference.

Nevertheless, Manpreet and co. will be aiming for a comprehensive victory against the Uzbeks, who are ranked 43rd, and hopefully improve their wayward finishing which may cost them dear in the knockouts later this week.

A three-day gap awaits the hosts (assuming that they finish on top of the heap in Pool A), with the crossover matches schedules in the interim, which gives the Indian think-tank more than adequate time to calm their nerves before the semifinals which are scheduled for Friday.

Here is how you can catch all the action

Event: Men's FIH Series Finals 2019

Venue: Bhubaneswar, India

Advertisement

Date: 10 June 2019

Time: 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: Star Sports, Star Sports HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Prediction

The Indians were bogged down by a staunch Polish defence in their last match will be eager to break free and get into the groove against the Uzbeks who are not in the same league as Karol Sniezek's team.

Reid's boys have one last chance to improve their ability to convert circle penetrations into shots on goal or PCs before the all-important semifinals and are unlikely to squander the opportunity against a side with no great reputation to boast of.

Score Prediction: India 9 - 0 Uzbekistan