Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: All you need to know

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 69 // 28 Nov 2018, 13:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: India Captain's Press Conference

Bhubaneswar is set to host the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup which will commence on 28 November 2018, where the hosts India will lock horns with South Africa in the opening encounter of the tournament along with Belgium and Canada's match.

Sixteen teams will be participating in this tournament of hockey which include the defending champions Australia, Olympic champions Argentina and the most successful team of this tournament, Pakistan. The event will take place for 19 days in the beautiful city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha and the Odisha government has already declared a holiday for schools and other educational institutions for the opening day of the event, i.e., November 28.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018:

Where will it be played: The tournament will take place at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Where to watch it LIVE on TV: The tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and Doordarshan.

Where to watch it LIVE Online: The tournament will be streamed live on the Hotstar App.

How many countries are participating in it: 16 Countries -- India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, England, Spain, Pakistan, New Zealand, France, China, South Africa, Malaysia, Canada and Ireland.

Complete Fixture:

November 28, 2018

17:00 Belgium VS Canada (Pool C)

19:00 India VS South Africa (Pool C)

November 29, 2018

17:00 Argentina VS Spain (Pool A)

19:00 New Zealand VS France (Pool A)

November 30, 2018

17:00 Australia VS Ireland (Pool B)

19:00 England VS China (Pool B)

December 1, 2018

17:00 Netherlands VS Malaysia (Pool D)

19:00 Germany VS Pakistan (Pool D)

December 2, 2018

17:00 Canada VS South Africa (Pool B)

19:00 India VS Belgium (Pool B)

December 3, 2018

17:00 Spain VS France (Pool A)

19:00 New Zealand VS Argentina (Pool A)

December 4, 2018

17:00 England VS Australia (Pool C)

19:00 Ireland VS China (Pool C)

December 5, 2018

17:00 Germany VS Netherlands (Pool D)

19:00 Malaysia VS Pakistan (Pool D)

December 6, 2018

17:00 Spain VS New Zealand (Pool A)

19:00 Argentina VS France (Pool A)

December 7, 2018

17:00 Australia VS China (Pool B)

19:00 Ireland VS England (Pool B)

December 8, 2018

17:00 Belgium VS South Africa (Pool C)

19:00 Canada VS India (Pool C)

December 9, 2018

17:00 Malaysia VS Germany (Pool D)

19:00 Netherlands VS Pakistan (Pool D)

CROSS-OVER STAGES

December 10, 2018

16:45 2nd Pool A VS 3rd Pool B (25)

19:00 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (26)

December 11, 2018

16:45 2nd Pool C VS 3rd Pool B (27)

19:00 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (28)

QUARTERFINALS STAGE

December 12, 2018

16:45 1st Pool A VS Winner 26 (29)

19:00 1st Pool B VS Winner 25 (30)

December 13, 2018

16:45 1st Pool C VS Winner 28 (31)

19:00 1st Pool D VS Winner 27 (32)

SEMIFINALS STAGE

December 15, 2018

16:00 Winner 29 VS Winner 32 (33)

18:39 Winner 30 VS Winner 31 (34)

FINAL

December 16, 2018

16:30 Bronze Medal match Loser 33 VS Loser 34

19:00 Gold Medal Match Winner 33 VS Winner 34

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Hockey World Cup points table, schedule, stats & previews.