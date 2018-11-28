×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Men's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs South Africa: 3 standout players from the match

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
80   //    28 Nov 2018, 21:24 IST

Mandeep Singh scored the opening goal in India's campaign at the 2018 World Cup
Mandeep Singh scored the opening goal in India's campaign at the 2018 World Cup

India began their campaign in the 2018 edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup with a majestic 5-0 victory against South Africa.

Even as the partisan crowd at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar continued to raise the roof with their every move, the Men in Blue rose to the occasion and came up with a powerful performance.

Mandeep Singh began the scoring with a cheeky deflection in the tenth minute. A couple of minutes later, Akashdeep Singh doubled India's lead.

Goals rained for the hosts in the latter phase of the match as Simranjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay joined in on the fun.

Let us take a look at the three standout players from India's clinical victory against South Africa.

#3 Akashdeep Singh

Akashdeep Singh scored a goal and created another
Akashdeep Singh scored a goal and created another

Akashdeep Singh showcased his value to the team with a brilliant display. The most experienced striker in the Indian lineup scored the second goal of the match and then went on to set-up Lalit Upadhyay's goal in the third quarter.

During the 12th minute, Akashdeep got himself into a promising position by evading a couple of South African defenders. He received Simranjeet Singh's sharp pass and converted the opportunity to a goal.

Akashdeep was at it again during the 45th minute. Far away from the circle, he delivered a rapid and accurate deep pass to Lalit who proceeded to slot the ball into the back of the net. India will be hoping for another special performance from the man who turns 24 on the day they take on Belgium.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Indian Men's Hockey Team South Africa Hockey Akashdeep Singh Mandeep Singh (Hockey) Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Mandeep and Akashdeep score...
RELATED STORY
Impressive India maul South Africa 5-0 in hockey WC opener
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Why India must play...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: India blank Argentina 5-0 in...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs South Africa -...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: 5 promising young players to...
RELATED STORY
FIH Hockey World Cup 2010: When Australia averted the...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India has a realistic chance of...
RELATED STORY
CM releases commemorative postage stamps on Hockey World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us