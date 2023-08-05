ML vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 6, 2023

India and Malaysia are all set to lock horns against each other in the ninth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this exciting clash on Sunday, August 6.

Malaysia continued their dominant run in the tournament as they thrashed China 5-1 to secure their second consecutive win. They currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with six points and a goal difference of +6.

After a winning start to the tournament, India could only manage a 1-1 draw against a determined Japanese side in their previous game. The hosts will be looking to put on a better show as they currently sit second in the points table with four points.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs India, Match 9, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 6, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azrai Abu, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar, Khaliq Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Muhammad Mohd, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Faizal Saari, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Probable Playing XI

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Azuan Hasan, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Kamal Abu Azrai, Muhammad Hassan, Amirul Azahar

INDIA

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

ML vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hafizuddin Othman, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Marhan Jalil, Faizal Saari, Mandeep Singh

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Razie Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hafizuddin Othman, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Razie Rahim, Kamal Abu Azrai, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Marhan Jalil, Firhan Ashari, Mandeep Singh

Captain: Marhan Jalil, Vice-Captain: Akashdeep Singh

