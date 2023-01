ML vs JPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 28th, 2023

Malaysia (ML) will take on Japan (JPN) in the classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 28.

After reaching the crossover round of the World Cup, the Malaysian team failed to get going as they lost 6-3 against South Africa in their first classification match of the tournament. They have one last chance to finish off their campaign with a win as they get set to face a depleted Japanese side in their final game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Japan once again failed to get along as a team as hosts India thrashed them 8-0 in their first classification game of the tournament. The Japanese team will have one final chance to register their first victory in the competition as they gear up to face a competitive Malaysian team in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Japan

Date & Time: January 28, 2023, at 11:30 am IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Japan

Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda, Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa

Probable Playing XI

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari, Pidaus Zul Mizun, Ashran Hamsani, Marhan Jalil

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Masaki Ohashi, Seren Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Takuma Niwa, Ryoma Ooka

ML vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Takashi Yoshikawa, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Masaki Ohashi, Yamato Kawahara, Azuan Hasan, Ken Nagayoshi, Ashran Hamsani, Marhan Jalil, Faiz Jali, Faizal Saari

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Marhan Jalil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Takashi Yoshikawa, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Masaki Ohashi, Reiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Ashran Hamsani, Marhan Jalil, Faiz Jali, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari

Captain: Faizal Saari, Vice-Captain: Ken Nagayoshi

