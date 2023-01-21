ML vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 22nd, 2023

Malaysia (ML) will lock horns with Spain (SPA) in the first crossover match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 22.

After losing to the Netherlands in their opening game of the tournament, the Malaysian team won back-to-back matches to secure a place in the crossover round of the tournament. They finished second in the Pool C points table with six points and a goal difference of -2.

Spain, on the other hand, have not performed consistently in the ongoing World Cup. They looked off-color when they faced India and England. However, they secured a spot in the crossover round with a convincing 5-1 win over Wales. They finished third in the Pool D points table with three points and a goal difference of -2.

Both teams will need to bring forth their best as a quarterfinal spot is up for grabs in their upcoming match.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Spain

Date & Time: January 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Spain

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Probable Playing XI

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari, Ramadan Rosli, Aminudin Muhamad, Marhan Jalil

Spain

Adrian Rafi, Marc Miralles, Xavier Gispert, Alejandro Alonso, Álvaro Iglesias, Gerard Clapes, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Ignacio Rodríguez, Borja Lacalle, Jordi Bonastre

ML vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Rafi, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Ignacio Rodríguez, Marc Recasens, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Faizal Saari, Álvaro Iglesias

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Marc Miralles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Rafi, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Ignacio Rodríguez, Marc Recasens, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marhan Jalil, Faiz Jali, Faizal Saari, Alejandro Alonso

Captain: Marhan Jalil, Vice-Captain: Ignacio Rodríguez

