NED vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 19th, 2023

Netherlands will be up against Chile in the Pool C match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 19.

The Netherlands team are on a roll at the moment as they thrashed New Zealand 4-0 in their previous fixture. With back-to-back wins, they have almost secured a quarterfinals spot and currently sit comfortably at the top of the Pool C points table with six points and a goal difference of +8.

Meanwhile, Chile are still searching for their first win of the tournament. They put on a strong fight against the Japanese team in their previous match, however, they ended up being on the losing side. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Pool C points table and a loss in this game will ensure their exit from the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Chile

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

Chile

Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Thierry Brinkman, Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn van Heijningen

Chile

Adrian Henriquez, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Franco Becerra, Juan Purcell, Ignacio Contrardo, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Troncoso

NED vs CHI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Henriquez, Juan Amoroso, Jose Maldonado, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Tjep Hoedemakers, Thierry Brinkman, Martin Rodriguez

Captain: Koen Bijen, Vice-Captain: Jip Janssen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Henriquez, Juan Amoroso, Jose Maldonado, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Tjep Hoedemakers, Thijs van Dam, Martin Rodriguez

Captain: Juan Amoroso, Vice-Captain: Tjep Hoedemakers

