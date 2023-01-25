NED vs KOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 25th, 2023

The Netherlands (NED) will lock horns with Korea (KOR) in the fourth quarterfinal match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 25.

The Netherlands started their World Cup campaign where they left off in the last edition, finishing the group stage without losing a single game. They ended up as the table-toppers in Pool C with nine points and a goal difference of +22.

Korea, on the other hand, shocked everyone as they beat a strong Argentina side 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out. Both teams played brilliantly as the game ended in a 5-5 draw by the end of the full-time whistle. However, the dedicated Korean side held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out to secure a quarterfinal spot.

Both teams will look to give their all as a semi-final spot is up for grabs in this game.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Korea

Date & Time: January 25, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Thierry Brinkman, Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn van Heijningen

Korea

Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Jihun Yang, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Juyoung Lee

NED vs KOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaehyeon Kim, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Jonghyun Jang, Jungjun Lee, Koen Bijen, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam

Captain: Jip Janssen, Vice-Captain: Lars Balk

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaehyeon Kim, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Jonghyun Jang, Koen Bijen, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Jorrit Croon

Captain: Koen Bijen, Vice-Captain: Jonghyun Jang

