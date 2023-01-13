NED vs ML Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 14th, 2023

The Netherlands (NED) will square off against Malaysia (ML) in the sixth match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 14.

Both the teams are placed in Pool C along with New Zealand and Chile. Netherlands had a successful World Cup campaign in 2018 as they finished as the runners-up in the tournament. They lost 3-2 on penalties against Belgium in the final. The Dutch team will look to repeat their performance this year as well and get their hands on the trophy.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian team had a horrible 2018 Hockey World Cup as they crashed out of the tournament in the group stage itself and failed to win a single game in the competition. The team will be looking to forget their previous performance and a win against the Dutch side will give them a huge boost in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Malaysia

Date & Time: January 14, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

Malaysia

Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Teun Beins, Lars Balk, Terrance Pieters, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Seve van Ass

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najib Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan-Hasan, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari, Faizal-Saari

NED vs ML Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pirmin Blaak, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Ashran Hamsani, Faiz Jali, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Faizal Saari, Seve van Ass

Captain: Najmi Jazlan, Vice-Captain: Razie Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Ashran Hamsani, Faiz Jali, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Firhan Ashari, Thierry Brinkman

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Ashran Hamsani

