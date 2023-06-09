NED-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 10, 2023

Netherlands Women (NED-W) will take on China Women (CHN-W) in the 46th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands is all set to host this clash on Saturday, June 10.

Netherlands Women had a perfect start to the home leg as they have registered dominating victories in both of their games so far, including a 7-2 victory against Australia in the previous game. With two consecutive games, the hosts have climbed to third place in the points table with 18 points and a goal difference of +20.

China Women, on the other hand, have now lost six games on the trot, including another disappointing 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the previous game. With two wins and nine losses, they are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with 10 points and a goal difference of -11.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs China Women, Match 46, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 10, 2023, Saturday, at 6:40 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Josine Koning, Julia Remmerswaal, Renee van Laarhoven, Pien Sanders, Sanne Koolen, Margot van Geffen, Lisa Post, Rosa Fernig, Marleen Jochems, Maria Verschoor, Laura Nunnink, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Laurien Leurink, Marjin Veen, Marente Barendse, Sabine Plonissen, Kyra Fortuin, Felice Albers, Burg Joosje, Luna Fokke, Elzemiek Zandee, Frederique Matla, Lidewij Welten, Freeke Moes, Dicke Pien

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, and Liyu Zhu

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Luna Fokke, Lisa Post, Renee van Laarhoven, Yibbi Jansen, Sanne Koolen, Frederique Matla, Marjin Veen, Laura Nunnink, Pien Dicke, Marleen Jochems

China Women

Xinhuan Li, Bingfeng Gu, Yangyan Gu, Ning Ma, Hong Li, Zixia Ou, Meirong Zou, Xiaozue Zhang, Jiangxin He, Yang Chen, Jiaqi Zhong

NED-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Xinhuan Li, Sanne Koolen, Renee van Laarhoven, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Felice Albers, Yang Chen, Frederique Matla, Pien Dicke

Captain: Yibbi Jansen, Vice-Captain: Xan de Waard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Xinhuan Li, Sanne Koolen, Renee van Laarhoven, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Felice Albers, Yang Chen, Frederique Matla, Pien Dicke

Captain: Frederique Matla, Vice-Captain: Bingfeng Gu

