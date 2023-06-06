NED-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 7, 2023

Netherlands Women (NED-W) and China Women (CHN-W) are all set to lock horns in the 43rd match of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will host this exciting game on Wednesday, June 7.

Netherlands Women will enter the home leg as the favorites following their impressive run in the tournament so far. They will be looking to start their campaign on a high. The side are currently sixth in the points table with 12 points and a goal difference of +11, having won all four of their games so far.

After going winless in the previous leg, China Women will be hoping for a change in their fortunes as they gear up to face the hosts in their opening fixture of the leg. They are currently one place below their rivals with 10 points and a goal difference of -6, having won just two of their 12 games so far.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs China Women, Match 43, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 7, 8:40 pm IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Josine Koning, Julia Remmerswaal, Renee van Laarhoven, Pien Sanders, Sanne Koolen, Margot van Geffen, Lisa Post, Rosa Fernig, Marleen Jochems, Maria Verschoor, Laura Nunnink, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Laurien Leurink, Marjin Veen, Marente Barendse, Sabine Plonissen, Kyra Fortuin, Felice Albers, Burg Joosje, Luna Fokke, Elzemiek Zandee, Frederique Matla, Lidewij Welten, Freeke Moes, Dicke Pien.

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, and Liyu Zhu.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Renee van Laarhoven, Pien Sanders, Sanne Koolen, Margot van Geffen, Maria Verschoor, Laura Nunnink, Yibbi Jansen, Frederique Matla, Lidewij Welten, Freeke Moes.

China Women

Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Liu Yang, Ning Ma, Hong Li, Zixia Ou, Meirong Zou, Xiaozue Zhang, Jiangxin He, Yang Chen, Yanan Xu.

NED-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Renee van Laarhoven, Sanne Koolen, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Maria Verschoor, Laura Nunnink, Frederique Matla, Hong Li.

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Maria Verschoor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Renee van Laarhoven, Pien Sanders, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Maria Verschoor, Yibbi Jansen, Hong Li, Lidewij Welten.

Captain: Renee van Laarhoven, Vice-Captain: Zixia Ou

