11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021: Hockey Haryana to take on Hockey Madhya Pradesh in finals

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana will face each other in the finals of the ongoing 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021. It is scheduled to take place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against Hockey Maharashtra in its semi-final encounter. Upasana Singh (8') and Prashu Singh Parihar (38') came on top to strike for Hockey Madhya Pradesh and help the team secure a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, Hockey Maharashtra captain Bhavana Khade (25') was the lone goal scorer for the team, therefore ending their terrific campaign in Jhansi.

Hockey Haryana overwhelmed Hockey Punjab with a 3-0 scoreline to pave its way through to the finals of the tournament. In the second semi-final, Soni (9', 51') scored a brace. Amandeep Kaur (35') also struck for Hockey Haryana to get one step closer to the title with a comfortable win.

Earlier, Hockey Haryana pulled off a tough 1-0 victory in a hard-fought game against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the quarter-finals. Monika Sihag (14') must be credited for giving the team the upperhand in the match.

Meanwhile, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jharkhand with a 5-1 victory in the quarterfinals match. Anjali Gautam (14', 45') scored a brace, while Prashu Singh Parihar (14'), Upasana Singh (33') and Neeraj Rana (55') contributed one goal each for the team. Whereas Pramila Soreng (18') was the lone striker for Hockey Jharkhand.

The 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021: October 30 bronze medal and gold medal match schedule

Hockey Punjab will take on Hockey Maharashtra in a bronze medal encounter on October 30.

Timings: 09:00 am

Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 on Saturday.

Timings: 13:00 pm

