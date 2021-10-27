Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy lifts inaugural edition of Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 title

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy to bag the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 title. Madhya Pradesh sealed a 3-1 victory on Wednesday to lift the trophy.

Sourabh Pashine (19'), Akhtar Ali (20') and Shreyas Dhupe (39') contributed one goal each to hand Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy the Championship title. Meanwhile, Agyapal (58') scored the only goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

Madhya Pradesh hockey has been on a roll in recent days. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy had swept the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 title.

Meanwhile, Namdhari XI got the better of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy with a 6-4 scoreline. They bagged a third-place finish in the inaugural edition of the hockey tournament.

Captain Rajinder Singh (8', 27', 38') recorded a fine hat-trick. Meanwhile Mokhram (45', 57') and Maninder Singh (43') scored for Namdhari XI to put up a brilliant show in the clash.

Gursharanpreet Singh (1'), Arshdeep Singh (30'), Lalpreet Singh (35') and Savraj Singh (36') scored one goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sameer Dad lauded the teams efforts

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sameer Dad expressed his happiness at the victory. He expects the team to continue maintaining the winning momentum.

"It was a great match, a challenging one, but boys showed great confidence. We defeated teams like Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, and that helped us gain confidence.

'Also, I would say, momentum was the key throughout the tournament, we focused on playing good hockey, and I think that helped us clinch the title," said Madhya Pradesh coach.

Coach Sameer also hailed team Madhya Pradesh for their continual brilliance on the field over the last few months.

"It's overwhelming for me as a coach to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinch two titles, that too in the inaugural edition of the tournament. This will motivate us to train more and more kids and eventually produce more talents for Indian Hockey," said coach Sameer Dad.

Edited by Aditya Singh