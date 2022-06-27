2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 

The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup is slated to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13, 2023. Fans will get to watch 16 teams compete at the marquee competition in the international hockey calendar next year.

The last time Odisha hosted the Hockey World Cup, the state earned a lot of praise from across the globe for its incredible infrastructure and execution.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia Bhubaneswar, Rourkela



We can't wait as we are only days away from the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023!



#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI Bhubaneswar, RourkelaWe can't wait as we are onlydays away from the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023! 📍 Bhubaneswar, RourkelaWe can't wait as we are only 2⃣0⃣0⃣ days away from the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023! #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/8fW9kDllKg

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh excited for the 2023 Hockey World Cup

The Manpreet Singh-led side have begun training at the National Camp today (June 27) at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. They are preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), which is set to be held between July 28 and August 8.

The 30-year-old skipper spoke about the team's excitement on playing another World Cup in front of the home crowd and told ANI:

"Mere words can't express the team's excitement of playing yet another World Cup in Odisha. This time, with Rourkela also hosting matches, we are all eager to experience the region's hockey craze. Our compatriots in the team from Odisha have spoken endlessly about the love people have for hockey in this region which makes us all the more eager to play there."

Manpreet went on to thank Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for lending his support to the sport and creating the infrastructure to host the Hockey World Cup. He said:

"We are ever so grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, who with his continued support for the sport has helped us achieve great laurels for the country. Under his leadership, we have been provided with the world's best hockey infrastructure to compete.

With infrastructure work nearing completion in Rourkela, we are all waiting to play in the new facility. By hosting the event in India again, we are provided with yet another opportunity to fight for the prestigious World Cup Title and the team is heading in the right direction."

Also read: Indian men's hockey team to attend national camp in Bengaluru ahead of CWG 2022

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far